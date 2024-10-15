NFL owners approve Tom Brady’s minority purchase of Raiders

Former NFL star quarterback Tom Brady is expected to have a prominent role in the Raiders’ football operations now that he is a minority owner of the franchise.

Tom Brady expected to have prominent voice with Raiders

Former quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ATLANTA — NFL owners unanimously approved Tom Brady’s purchase of a minority ownership stake in the Raiders on Tuesday.

Owners also unanimously approved Richard Seymour’s purchase of a minority ownership stake.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner are buying 10 percent of the franchise from owner Mark Davis. Seymour is buying 0.5 percent of the team.

No financial details of the sale were made public. The Raiders were recently valued at $7.8 billion, according to CNBC.

Brady’s ownership purchase is expected to give him a prominent voice in the team’s football operations.

This is a developing story.

