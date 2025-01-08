Report: Brady reaches out to Super Bowl-winning coach on Raiders’ behalf

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady reportedly reached out to one of his former bosses recently, but the two sides may not pursue a reunion.

New North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick speaks to the crowd at Dean Smith Center during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between La Salle and North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Bill Belichick has been the North Carolina football coach for less than a month, but the NFL might already be trying to lure him back.

Multiple teams, including the Raiders, have had conversations with Belichick to gauge his interest in returning to pro football, according to an NFL Network report. The report said new minority owner Tom Brady spoke recently with Belichick about what it would take to make a reunion happen in Las Vegas.

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together as quarterback and coach, respectively, of the Patriots.

A league source indicated to the Review-Journal on Wednesday that the talks between the two are likely more about information gathering, however. Brady could just be picking the brain of one of the most respected coaches in NFL history rather than targeting him as a replacement for Antonio Pierce, who the Raiders fired Tuesday.

Belichick took the North Carolina job Dec. 11 after leaving New England following the 2023 season. He was 266-121 in 24 seasons with the Patriots and has the third-most wins in NFL history with 302.

His contract with the Tar Heels includes a $10 million buyout if he leaves prior to June 1, 2025.

