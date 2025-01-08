Raiders request to interview 2 candidates for coaching position

The Raiders put in their first two interview requests for coaching candidates Wednesday, one day after firing Antonio Pierce.

Who could the Raiders hire as their next coach? 12 names to watch

FILE - Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn looks on during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FILE - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Dec. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

The Raiders have requested permission to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their coaching position.

Johnson, 38, has been in charge of Detroit’s offense since 2022. The Lions scored 33.2 points per game this season, the most in the NFL. He is expected to be in high demand this coaching cycle.

Glenn, 52, has been Detroit’s defensive coordinator since 2021. His unit gave up the seventh-fewest points in the league this year despite suffering numerous injuries.

The Lions were tied for the NFL’s best record this season at 15-2. They have a bye to begin the playoffs, meaning Johnson and Glenn are available for interviews this week.

The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after going 4-13 his first full season in charge. Pierce was 9-17 during his tenure.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.