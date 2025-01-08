Raiders request to interview AFC West DC for coaching position

The Raiders could look within the AFC West for their next coach, as they requested to interview a member of the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The team requested to interview Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Wednesday, according to a league source.

Spagnuolo, 65, has fielded five top-10 defenses and won three Super Bowls in his six years in Kansas City. The Chiefs allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL this season and were tied for the league’s best record at 15-2.

Spagnuolo was previously the defensive coordinator for the Giants and Saints. He helped New York pull off a massive upset in Super Bowl 42 against the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, now a Raiders minority owner.

Spagnuolo was also the Rams coach for three seasons from 2009 to 2011 and the Giants interim coach for four games in 2017. He has an 11-41 record in the NFL.

The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after his first full season in charge. They have also requested to speak with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Spagnuolo, Johnson and Glenn are available for interviews this week because their teams have a bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

