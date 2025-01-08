59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders request to interview AFC West DC for coaching position

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in the second half of an NFL football ...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
More Stories
New North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick speaks to the crowd at Dean Smith Center ...
Report: Brady reaches out to Super Bowl-winning coach on Raiders’ behalf
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce yells to quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the first ha ...
5 reasons why the Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce
FILE - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson looks on from the sidelines during the f ...
Raiders request to interview 2 coaching candidates from NFC team
Graney: A day late, Raiders make right call in firing Pierce
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2025 - 11:37 am
 
Updated January 8, 2025 - 12:55 pm

The Raiders could look within the AFC West for their next coach.

The team requested to interview Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Wednesday, according to a league source.

Spagnuolo, 65, has fielded five top-10 defenses and won three Super Bowls in his six years in Kansas City. The Chiefs allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL this season and were tied for the league’s best record at 15-2.

Spagnuolo was previously the defensive coordinator for the Giants and Saints. He helped New York pull off a massive upset in Super Bowl 42 against the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, now a Raiders minority owner.

Spagnuolo was also the Rams coach for three seasons from 2009 to 2011 and the Giants interim coach for four games in 2017. He has an 11-41 record in the NFL.

The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after his first full season in charge. They have also requested to speak with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Spagnuolo, Johnson and Glenn are available for interviews this week because their teams have a bye in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES