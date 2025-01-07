Raiders make decision on coach Antonio Pierce’s future

The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after a disappointing 4-13 season, but general manager Tom Telesco is expected to keep his job.

The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce after his first full season at the helm, which ended with a 4-13 record.

Owner Mark Davis made the decision to fire Pierce after deliberating with his circle of advisors in the 48 hours following the team’s season-ending loss to the Chargers on Sunday. One of those people was new minority owner Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Brady is expected to have a significant say when it comes to choosing Pierce’s successor.

Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen and former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll are potential candidates of interest to the Raiders. The team’s list should expand in the coming days.

General manager Tom Telesco is expected to return for a second season. Telesco, 52, deserves credit for his first draft with the Raiders. He picked tight end Brock Bowers in the first round, left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second and right tackle DJ Glaze in the third. All became starters their rookie seasons.

The Raiders had high hopes for Pierce, the former NFL linebacker who led the team to a 5-4 record after replacing Josh McDaniels on an interim basis in 2023. Pierce, 46, was named the team’s full-time coach in January 2024.

His success did not carry over into the new season.

The Raiders (4-13) struggled on offense, started three different quarterbacks and did not meet expectations on defense.

Pierce, who was the team’s linebackers coach before replacing McDaniels, finished his tenure with a 9-17 record. The Raiders thanked Pierce in a statement posted to social media Tuesday.

“Antonio grew up a Raiders fan and his Silver and Black roots run deep,” the team said. “We are grateful for his ability to reignite what it means to be a Raider throughout the entire organization. We wish nothing but the best for Antonio and his family in the future.”

