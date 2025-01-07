Who could the Raiders hire as their next coach? 12 names to watch

Here is a look at 12 potential candidates to be the Raiders’ next coach, from likely possibilities to complete long shots.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham answers a question in a media interview during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

FILE - Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 23, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game, Oct. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

FILE - Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn looks on during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

FILE - Minnesota Vikings Defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks to the scoreboard in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is pictured during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 30-23. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron, File)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the second half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, left, speaks to Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels before an NFL game between their teams at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in the second half during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after just one full season on the job.

Owner Mark Davis and his advisors, including general manager Tom Telesco and new minority owner Tom Brady, will now be tasked with hiring the 24th coach in franchise history and the fifth since the team moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

There figures to be plenty of twists and turns in the process, but here is an early look at some of the candidates the Raiders could be looking at.

The coaches are listed in no particular order and range from likely targets to long shots. The Raiders may have competition for several, as the Bears, Jaguars, Jets, Patriots and Saints are also looking for a new coach:

Ben Johnson

The Lions’ offensive coordinator should be in the mix for just about every current job opening.

Johnson, 38, is young, innovative and highly successful. Detroit led the NFL in scoring this season after finishing fifth a year ago.

Johnson will be in high demand, so he can be selective with which jobs he chooses to interview for.

Mike Vrabel

Vrabel, 49, has a proven track record after going 54-45 over six seasons with the Titans from 2018-23.

He went 2-3 in his three playoff appearances with Tennessee and helped the team reach the AFC title game in 2019. The Titans lost the game 35-24 to the Chiefs.

Vrabel spent this past season as a consultant with the Browns. He was Brady’s Patriots teammate for several years, which could make him a top candidate for the New England job.

Pete Carroll

Carroll, 73, has a 170-120-1 record in stops with the Jets, Patriots and Seahawks.

He is the most successful coach in Seattle history, going 137-89-1 there from 2010-23 and winning Super Bowl 48. The Seahawks reached Super Bowl 49 as well and lost to the Patriots.

Carroll, who also won two national championships at USC, loves fixer-upper projects, which could make the Raiders job appealing to him.

Liam Coen

Coen, the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, is a name to pay attention to.

The 39-year-old, who is a former apprentice of Rams coach Sean McVay, helped Tampa Bay and quarterback Baker Mayfield win the NFC South this season. The Buccaneers finished third in total yards and fourth in points in Coen’s first season at the helm.

Jon Gruden

Don’t rule it out.

Gruden, 61, was forced to resign during his second stint leading the Raiders in 2021 after emails he wrote several years earlier containing misogynistic and homophobic language were leaked to the media.

Davis has always believed in Gruden, who is currently working to rehabilitate his image with the media company Barstool Sports.

Seriously, a return isn’t out of the question.

Patrick Graham

The Raiders defensive coordinator helped the team allow the ninth-fewest points in the NFL in 2023. Things slipped this season, but the unit was decimated by injuries.

Graham, a Yale alum, is on an expiring contract and could leave the Raiders. The Jaguars have already requested to interview him for their coaching vacancy, while the Bengals have asked to interview him for their open defensive coordinator role.

It may be tough for the Raiders to go with an internal hire after their 4-13 season. But Graham, 45, should at least get an interview.

Kevin O’Connell

Here’s where it gets fun.

Fox reported over the weekend that teams have contacted the Vikings about O’Connell, who is 34-17 in three seasons in Minnesota. The 39-year-old’s contract is currently set to expire after the 2025 campaign.

The Vikings will likely make sure O’Connell stays put. But why not at least inquire if you’re Davis or the Raiders?

Deion Sanders

This could be even more fun.

Hiring Sanders, the Hall of Fame player turned successful college coach, could pave the way for the Raiders to acquire his son Shedeur in the draft. The younger Sanders is considered one of the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s class after passing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns under his father’s tutelage at Colorado this season.

Davis loves swinging for the fences and embracing the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Deion Sanders, who is 40-18 in stints at Jackson State and Colorado, is the flashiest hire possible.

Brian Flores

Flores, 43, is currently O’Connell’s defensive coordinator in Minnesota. He spent three years as the Dolphins coach before that, going 24-25 until being fired in January 2022.

There was a lot of organizational drama surrounding Flores’ dismissal. He later filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins, alleging Miami owner Stephen Ross offered him money to lose games, among other things.

Flores has since shined with the Vikings, as his defense allowed the fifth-fewest points in the NFL this year. It is probably time for him to get another chance.

Joe Brady

Brady, 35, is another innovative offensive mind expected to be in demand.

The Bills offensive coordinator has helped quarterback Josh Allen play at an MVP level this season. He’s given Allen the ability to make big plays while still making sure the 28-year-old avoids turnovers.

There should be competition for Brady’s services.

Aaron Glenn

Johnson isn’t the only hot coaching candidate on the Lions. Glenn, the team’s defensive coordinator, should get plenty of looks, too.

The 52-year-old helped Detroit post the NFC’s best record this season despite a ridiculous rash of injuries on defense. Glenn’s unit still gave up the seventh-fewest points in the NFL.

The former defensive back is expected to get strong consideration from the Saints, who he played for in 2008.

Robert Saleh

Saleh, 45, was fired by the Jets five games into his fourth season in October.

The team didn’t get any better following his dismissal. In fact, its defense got significantly worse.

Saleh’s 20-36 record in New York won’t jump out to interested teams, but some of his lack of success can be blamed on poor quarterback play and the Jets’ failed Aaron Rodgers experiment.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.