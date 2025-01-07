53°F
Raiders DC gets interview request for head coaching job

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, left, speaks to head coach Antonio Pierce before ...
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, left, speaks to head coach Antonio Pierce before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2025 - 9:04 am
 
Updated January 7, 2025 - 9:09 am

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is one of eight candidates the Jaguars requested to interview for their open coaching position.

Graham is also expected to interview with the Bengals for their open defensive coordinator job.

The 45-year-old has been with the Raiders since 2022. The team allowed the ninth-fewest points in the NFL last season, but slipped this year amid a rash of injuries. The Raiders were tied for 25th in the league in points allowed per game with Cincinnati.

Graham was in the last year of his contract and is free to talk to other teams.

Jacksonville fired coach Doug Pederson after three seasons Monday. The other candidates the Jaguars requested to talk to Tuesday were Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and former Jets coach Robert Salah.

The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Monday after five seasons.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

