Mark Davis mum on Antonio Pierce’s job security with Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis would not give a vote of confidence to Antonio Pierce when asked about the first-year coach Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, and head coach Antonio Pierce chat before an NFL game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, and head coach Antonio Pierce chat before an NFL game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

DALLAS — Raiders owner Mark Davis would not give a vote of confidence to Antonio Pierce when asked about the first-year coach Wednesday.

Davis, speaking at the NFL owners meetings, said he would wait until after the season to determine the direction of the Raiders, who have lost nine straight and are 2-11. They currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“I don’t even want to talk about that right now,” Davis said of Pierce’s job security. “Like I said, we’re still playing through the season.”

Davis expressed frustration with how the season has gone. He did not blame or exonerate Pierce for the disappointing results.

“Obviously we’re not happy,” Davis said. “But you have to go through the season and then you evaluate. And right now, I’m not in that position to evaluate anything.”

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.