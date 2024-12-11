NFL approves 2 more purchases of ownership in Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis sold two more stakes in his franchise Wednesday after the purchases were unanimously approved at the NFL’s winter meetings in Dallas.

Raiders QB suffers bone bruise, could still play next game

Why is Mark Davis selling stakes in the Raiders?

Raiders add QB to active roster as O’Connell deals with knee injury

Raiders rewind: Young players provide hope in yet another loss

Raiders owner Mark Davis walks the sideline before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

DALLAS — NFL owners unanimously approved the Raiders’ limited partnership ownership sale to Silver Lake co-CEO and Endeavor board chairman Egon Durban and Discovery Land Company founder and chairman Michael Meldman on Wednesday.

Durban and Meldman purchased a 15 percent stake in the Raiders in separate 7.5 percent transactions. The NFL signed off on the deals at its winter meetings.

The Durban and Meldman deals come two months after Tom Brady, his business partner Tom Wagner and former NFL great Richard Seymour purchased about 10 percent of the franchise. Brady and Wagner each bought a 5 percent stake, while Seymour purchased a 0.5 percent stake.

Owner Mark Davis will remain in firm control of the team. Davis and his mother, Carol, own more than 40 percent of the Raiders. Mark Davis, as the controlling owner, has full decision-making power with the team and sole voting rights at league meetings.

None of the new minority owners will have official roles or decision-making power.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.