Antonio Pierce speaks to the media before the Raiders take the field for practice on Wednesday.

Bettors cash in on right NFL favorites, popular underdogs

Raiders are officially eliminated from playoffs. What went wrong?

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Antonio Pierce speaks to the media before the Raiders take the field for practice on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The Raiders play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Florida.

Coach Antonio Pierce speaks to the media on Wednesday before the team takes the field for practice.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X