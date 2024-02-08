Graney: Meet the 11-year-old who shined Super Bowl Opening Night

Jeremiah Fennell is making quite the name for himself in the world of journalism at just 11-years-old. He’s covering Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas this week.

Jeremiah Fennell, left, bumps fists with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce while interviewing him during the NFL football Super Bowl 58 opening night Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

He was 4 when he asked to borrow his mother’s computer. He wanted to Google his name.

This is why: Jeremiah Fennell was sure he would one day be a famous journalist, win an Emmy Award and folks would want to know more about him. Turns out, he didn’t have to wait long for the famous part.

The Las Vegas native has become quite the young sports broadcaster. He’s just 11-years-old but is already covering major events like Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers.

He worked a microphone for NFL Network on Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Monday and offered some memorable interviews, including asking Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes to choose an all-time fantasy football team opposite his.

The idea was a hit.

The kid also chose better players than the all-world quarterback.

“I wish he would have let me get Deion Sanders, but he picked him before me,” Fennell said.

Going viral

Fennell burst onto the scene at last year’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. He scored interviews with star players who marveled at his maturity and inquisitive nature.

He went viral after an interview with Raiders star receiver Davante Adams during Week 18 of the season. Fennell is a massive fan of the silver and black.

Our newest (and cutest) reporter on the job with @tae15adams 🫡 🎤: IG/jeremiahoneandfive pic.twitter.com/vZEYavX5cQ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 11, 2023

“(Super Bowl week) has been great because I’m excited about all these interviews I’ve been able to get,” Fennell said. “(Things) have actually gone better than planned with (broadcasting). I just wanted to interview a famous player like Tom Brady at first, but I’ve done way more in my journalistic career. I’m really happy.”

Yes. He’s 11.

His is a family of deep faith and Fennell talks about God opening doors for him in this venture. Says he’s thankful for every minute. Says he can’t wait to see what the next day brings.

He doesn’t post as much to his YouTube channel now but you’ll find countless interviews with NFL players there. He has also been known to analyze games while adding interviews with young Las Vegas athletes.

Fennell is also the sharpest of dressers, which is why I imagine he chose broadcasting over being a sportswriter.

“It has been absolutely amazing,” said his mother, Lorraine Golden. “I told him when he first said this is what he wanted that I needed him to take it seriously, do the research, dig in. From that moment on, he did.

“It’s wonderful to see him come full circle and see him interact with people who see him as a journalist and not just a cute little kid. I saw that on Opening Night. It was eye-opening for me.”

His favorite Raider is Adams. His second favorite is kicker Daniel Carlson. And then there is new coach Antonio Pierce, whom the young journalist seems to like as much as the players.

“I think (Pierce) is great and it seems as though the players agree with me,” Fennell said. “He’s a great coach and very enthusiastic. He grew up a Raider, so the fact he’s now the coach is great.”

Chasing Brady

He’s learning how tough the business can be, how some across social media can praise you one day and bring you down the next. So he doesn’t pay attention. He just keeps moving forward.

Brady remains the one interview he desires most. He’s always dreaming of analyzing a game with the greatest of all.

It can be a lot, the researching and digging and studying. He also wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“Personally, I don’t look at the journalism part being hard because this is what I really want to do,” Fennell said. “I can definitely see pursuing more of a career in it. It’s a great job and I think I can maintain this for a long time.”

Yes. He’s 11.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.