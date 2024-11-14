Graney: Michael Mayer says he’s ‘on my feet again’ after month’s absence

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer, who missed the past six games for personal reasons, returned to practice Wednesday and thanked the organization for offering its support.

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up near offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the team’s practice on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up during the team’s practice on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

You never know what might be troubling a person. What might cause them to seek a reset.

Michael Mayer did so and is now back with the Raiders. The second-year tight end is glad for it.

Mayer missed the past six games for personal reasons. He didn’t elaborate much Wednesday as to the specifics for his departure, but said he needed to “figure some things out.”

We forget sometimes that these rough and tough NFL players deal with many of the same issues as everyday people. We see such athletes as invincible sorts who play and exceed at a violent game.

That they couldn’t possibly experience the same ups and downs as others. But they can and do.

No matter what the keyboard warriors want you to believe.

Feels great

Mayer is just 23, still so young and who has obviously been dealing with something that needed his attention and that of those closest to him. Good news is, he had a support group that reached from Las Vegas to his family’s home in the Northern Kentucky-Cincinnati area.

He began by thanking Raiders owner Mark Davis, general manager Tom Telesco, coach Antonio Pierce and the entire organization. He thanked his family and friends. Said he also received help from the NFL Players Association. He thanked all those in his corner.

“I think the No. 1 important rule is that football is not bigger than life,” Mayer said. “It never has been for me, at least. I’m on my feet again. I feel great. I’m sleeping well and doing all the things I need to set myself up for success and to help the team.

“I’m great. I’m good. It’s good to be back in Vegas, good to see the boys. Man, it’s just good to be in meetings and walk around the building and see everybody. I couldn’t ask for a better organization and support system. Me and my family handled this behind closed doors.”

The team designated Mayer to return to practice Tuesday, which cleared a path for him to again see game action.

How it works: Mayer, who has been on the NFL’s nonfootball injury list since Oct. 11, can practice the next 21 days and still not count against the 53-man roster limit. But he also can be activated at any time in those 21 days.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Mayer, who has four receptions for 21 yards in three games this season, suited up at Miami on Sunday. The bye week afforded time to climb his way back into football shape, to be around his teammates, to feel a part of things again.

About business

“It was good to see big Mike back,” Pierce said. “He looked good, had a little tan, so I don’t know where he was at, but he was hanging out somewhere good. But he looked good, man. He’s in shape. He stayed out here this entire bye week working out.

“And then, obviously, when we got together (Tuesday), everybody’s excited. You heard a lot of knocking. But in the end, it’s just business as usual. That’s what Mike’s about. Business.”

It was difficult, Mayer said, watching.

Watching as the Raiders fell to 2-7 with five straight losses.

Really difficult watching the defeat in Cincinnati, in a stadium where Mayer grew up attending games.

But he’s back now, back on the field with talented rookie tight end Brock Bowers, back to a team that in his absence fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and promoted Scott Turner to the position.

Back trying to make a difference.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to do for them,” Mayer said. “It is what it is, man. Life goes on. God has a plan for me, and I have a plan for myself, so things are going to work out.”

You never know what might be troubling a person.

What might cause them to seek a reset.

