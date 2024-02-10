Graney: Where is Mahomes’ place among QB greats before Super Bowl 58?

Even before playing Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium, Patrick Mahomes has made his case to be considered among the NFL’s best quarterbacks ever.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy next to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana is chased by Philadelphia Eagles Jerome Brown, right background in white jersey, behind the line of scrimmage in first quarter NFL action in Philadelphia Sept. 24,1989. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning (18) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Colts' 29-17 win over the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning speak to one another following the NFL football AFC championship game in Denver. The next match involving Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involves a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with plenty of bragging rights in a star-powered foursome May 24 at Medalist Golf Club. Turner Sports announced more details Thursday, May 7, 2020, for “The Match: Champions for Charity,” a televised match between Woods and Peyton Manning against Mickelson and Tom Brady. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over. He leaves the NFL with more wins, yards passing and touchdowns than any other quarterback. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

I’m not sure what kind of post route George Washington would have thrown or how much savvy in the pocket Abraham Lincoln would have displayed, but they made Mount Rushmore just the same.

Those two faces, along with Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt, are carved into granite in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Let’s mix things up a bit and do the same with some all-time great quarterbacks. We’ll take a peak into the future while doing so.

Patrick Mahomes is in the conversation for the Mount Rushmore of the position. He may not have the career numbers of others yet, but no one has played the position like him.

Where does he sit among the best of the best now? Where should the player who has led the Chiefs to six straight AFC title games and now four Super Bowls in five years exist among such prodigious skill?

Here’s our rankings as things stand today, in descending order from how those presidential faces are lined up at the real Mount Rushmore:

Peyton Manning is Lincoln: Manning was just incredible. Period. The five-time NFL MVP and 10-time All-Pro won two Super Bowls, one with the Colts and another with the Broncos. He was the first to quarterback two different teams to a title. Manning, one of the smartest to ever play the game, won 200 games over 17 seasons. Few have ever been as prepared as him. Nobody was better at the line of scrimmage.

Joe Montana is Roosevelt: The decision between Nos. 3 and 4 was difficult, but it’s Super Bowl week and Montana was perfect in the most important games of his career. He was a three-time Super Bowl MVP. He also made eight Pro Bowls and was selected all-Pro five times. He led his teams to 32 fourth-quarter come-from-behind victories. He was a two-time league MVP. “Joe Cool” — as he was known — was the perfect fit for coach Bill Walsh’s West Coast offense, one that saw few rivals throughout the 1980s. He was considered the best of all time until a certain fellow named Tom Brady came along.

Mahomes is Jefferson: We know. We know. It’s early in his career to say he already exists among such historic talent. Again, few if any have played the game as he does. Few if any have been as magical with the ball in their hands. He’s a two-time league MVP and a two-time Super Bowl MVP. His playmaking ability is second to none. Perhaps this is also a look-ahead ranking, because if Mahomes continues down this path of greatness, Brady’s hold on the top spot will become more and more tenuous. The scary part: Mahomes has already fashioned a Hall of Fame career and he’s still just 28. You can only wonder what his numbers will be if he remains healthy and plays another decade. You can only wonder what sort of accomplishments it will take for him to overcome Brady. You know this: It will be fun to watch.

Brady is Washington: The best of the best is right. A seven-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time league MVP, he won 251 regular-season games combined with the Patriots and Tampa Bay. He had 35 postseason victories and was named Super Bowl MVP five times. This, the guy selected in the sixth round of the 2000 draft. The guy who threw for nearly 4,700 yards at age 45. He is the NFL record book in most cases.

