Graney: Defeat will show us what UNLV football is made of

One loss doesn’t define a season, and UNLV still has everything to play for following an overtime setback to Syracuse on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) looks to shake off a tackle on a run against Syracuse Orange defensive back Berry Buxton III (29) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) secures a touchdown reception over Syracuse Orange defensive back Clarence Lewis (3) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Syracuse Orange punter Jack Stonehouse (41) is unable to punt as UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) disrupts his routine during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) avoids a group of Syracuse Orange defenders during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) attempts to tackle Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen (1), but could not reel him in, resulting in the Syracuse Orange winning 44-41 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barry Odom said his team was gutted because of how much it invested, how hard it had worked, that it will be better for the experience.

And that’s what matters most. How one responds to adversity.

In other words, we are about to see what UNLV football is made of.

College football certainly came to Allegiant Stadium on Friday night, where Syracuse beat the Rebels 44-41 in overtime before 31,329.

It’s the third-largest crowd to witness a UNLV game at Allegiant, and it generated every sense of a big-time environment. The Rebels have changed this town for the better, is right, energizing it about a game that for so long here drew the interest of watching paint dry.

But winning wasn’t to be on this night for UNLV (4-1), whose inability to get off the field on third down and self-inflicted penalty wounds allowed Syracuse (4-1) a long celebratory flight back home.

“We have a tough team with great young men,” Odom said. “We are close as a team, but this will draw us closer. I have no doubt about that. We’ve got to learn from the good, learn from the bad and then go apply it. We will be on a mission to get that done.

“This game won’t define us, but how we respond will. … We will work, we’ll get back at it, and we’ll make sure that we find a way to go play our best ball next Friday night.”

That’s when they return to Mountain West play at Utah State.

Whether the Rebels will remain ranked — they began Friday at No. 25 by The Associated Press and No. 23 in the coaches poll — is unknown just yet. It’s far less important right now than how they perform. How they rally from defeat.

Everything is still in front of them. The opportunity to challenge for a conference championship. The chance to be included in the Group of Five teams chasing a berth in the College Football Playoff.

One loss doesn’t alter any of that. They just have to play better, is all. Cleaner.

Too many mistakes

You’re putting too much pressure on yourself when you allow the other guys to convert on 11 of 18 third downs. Putting too much stress defensively when Syracuse runs nearly 100 plays.

Putting way too much on your entire team when penalized for 108 yards.

Kyle McCord would aim 63 passes at teammates, complete 40 of them and throw for 355 yards with three scores and an interception for the Orange. He was as good as advertised.

It’s tough when you start slow, and the Rebels did, falling behind 14-0. But they would score 21 straight to take the lead and make the Orange chase them. UNLV would stay together in the face of a deficit. It’s a good sign.

Hajj-Malik Williams again led UNLV with precision at quarterback — he completed 84 percent of his passes — and wide receiver Ricky White again proved himself a superb football player, both while catching balls and on special teams.

The Rebels are better with Williams directing the Go-Go offense. They just are.

It’s a hard loss. But you can’t let one defeat, however emotional, let it stop you from continuing to improve. Continuing to work and fight. My guess is it won’t with these Rebels.

Lots of red, orange

“It’s heartbreaking,” Odom said. “I hate it for our team that we couldn’t pull that one out. What an unbelievable environment tonight. I’m really thankful for the city responding the way they did.

“You hate to lose that one, and we understand, we’re disappointed, we had opportunities to win it, and we came up short in a lot of areas.”

It just felt like a big-time college football game. Lots of red in the crowd. Lots of orange.

Things have changed around here. UNLV is the reason. Now, we’ll see what the Rebels are made of.

Nothing brings out the best in certain teams like a little adversity. The good ones answer in a positive manner. Utah State awaits.

Up next

Who: UNLV at Utah State

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah

TV: CBSSN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)