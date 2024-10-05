No. 25 UNLV suffers 1st defeat, falls to Syracuse in OT

The UNLV football team suffered its first defeat Friday night, falling to Syracuse in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV fans dressed as Rebels watch the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom talks on his headset during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) avoids a group of Syracuse Orange defenders during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) runs with the ball during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Kodi DeCambra (24) pumps-up the crowd after a punt during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV linebacker Mani Powell (16) attempts to tackle Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Syracuse Orange punter Jack Stonehouse (41) is unable to punt as UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) disrupts his routine during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV defensive lineman Fisher Camac (28) gets to Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) to stop another drive during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) sprints down the field as Syracuse Orange defensive back Devin Grant (23) is unable to catch him during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Syracuse Orange running back Yasin Willis (23) is tacked deep in his side of the field on a kickoff return by UNLV defensive back Saadite Green Jr. (23) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV tight end Kaleo Ballungay (19) catches a touchdown pass over Syracuse Orange defensive back Devin Grant (23) in the end zone during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) battles for more yards against Syracuse Orange defensive back Clarence Lewis (3) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) slips a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Devin Grant (23) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) breaks free on a punt return against Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark (5) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Casey Cain (1) celebrates a touch against the Syracuse Orange during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen (1) is stopped by the UNLV defense on a run during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team suffered its first defeat of the season Friday night, as the Rebels, ranked No. 25 by The Associated Press, fell to Syracuse 44-41 in overtime in front of an announced home crowd of 31,329 at Allegiant Stadium.

Making his second start at quarterback for UNLV (4-1), Hajj-Malik Williams completed 21 of 25 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

Syracuse improves to 4-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

