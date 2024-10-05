No. 25 UNLV suffers 1st defeat, falls to Syracuse in OT
The UNLV football team suffered its first defeat Friday night, falling to Syracuse in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.
The UNLV football team suffered its first defeat of the season Friday night, as the Rebels, ranked No. 25 by The Associated Press, fell to Syracuse 44-41 in overtime in front of an announced home crowd of 31,329 at Allegiant Stadium.
Making his second start at quarterback for UNLV (4-1), Hajj-Malik Williams completed 21 of 25 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
Syracuse improves to 4-1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
