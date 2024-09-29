UNLV earns 1st Associated Press Top 25 ranking in program history
The UNLV football team entered The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in program history Sunday after a 4-0 start.
The Rebels were voted 25th in a tie with Texas A&M with 122 points.
RANKED REBELS 🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/943jrB6vuw
— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) September 29, 2024
The milestone comes after UNLV beat Fresno State 59-14 on Saturday, rolling to the program’s first 4-0 start since 1976.
UNLV was previously included in the USA Today coaches poll for the program’s first national ranking, and the Rebels stayed put in this week’s edition at the No. 23 spot.
The Rebels (4-0, 1-0 Mountain West) next host Syracuse (3-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.
In the AP poll, Alabama jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 after defeating previous No. 2 Georgia 41-34 on Saturday. Previous No. 1 Texas dropped to No. 2, and Georgia fell to No. 5.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
