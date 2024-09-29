UNLV earns 1st Associated Press Top 25 ranking in program history

The UNLV football team entered The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in program history Sunday after a 4-0 start.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom welcomes players back to the sideline after scoring a touchdown during the college football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV football team entered The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history Sunday.

The Rebels were voted 25th in a tie with Texas A&M with 122 points.

The milestone comes after UNLV beat Fresno State 59-14 on Saturday, rolling to the program’s first 4-0 start since 1976.

UNLV was previously included in the USA Today coaches poll for the program’s first national ranking, and the Rebels stayed put in this week’s edition at the No. 23 spot.

The Rebels (4-0, 1-0 Mountain West) next host Syracuse (3-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

In the AP poll, Alabama jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 after defeating previous No. 2 Georgia 41-34 on Saturday. Previous No. 1 Texas dropped to No. 2, and Georgia fell to No. 5.

