Bedard’s Top 12: Impressive 4-game stretch vaults Ravens into top spot

Winners of six straight games, the Ravens are the best team in football right now.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Projecting the playoff teams in each conference, and then ranking them heading into Week 12

1. Baltimore (8-2)

This is a pretty big jump, but they’ve been so impressive in the past four games and beat the Patriots … the Ravens are the best team in football right now.

This week: at L.A. Rams (6-4). Last week’s ranking: 5.

2. New England (9-1)

The offense is so completely out of sync right now that it needed a Julian Edelman TD pass to beat an injury-plagued Eagles team.

This week: versus Dallas (6-4). Last week’s ranking: 1.

3. San Francisco (9-1)

The proving ground starts now with Packers (off a bye), Ravens and Saints up next. Tough closing slate leaves 11-5 a distinct possibility.

This week: versus Packers. Last week’s ranking: 2.

4. New Orleans (8-2)

The most underrated superstar in the league is Michael Thomas, who became the first WR in NFL history to post 90-plus receptions in the first 10 games.

This week: versus Panthers (5-5). Last week’s ranking: 3.

5. Green Bay (8-2)

This will be a family battle as Packers coach Matt LaFleur is a Kyle Shanahan disciple. The 49ers denied Packers a chance to hire Matt’s brother Mike in the offseason.

This week: at San Francisco (9-1). Last week’s ranking: 4.

6. Seattle (8-2)

After two wins in overtime, it was a good time for the Seahawks to have a bye. A visit to Philadelphia for a 1 p.m. start will not be easy.

This week: at Eagles (5-5). Last week’s ranking: 6.

7. Minnesota (7-3)

That was one ugly victory over the listless Broncos, but the Vikings are sneaky good overall and could be a tough postseason out.

This week: Bye. Last week’s ranking: 9.

8. Kansas City (7-4)

The Chiefs haven’t played a good game in weeks, so having a bye before the AFC West showdown with the Raiders is fortuitous.

This week: Bye. Last week’s ranking: 7.

9. Houston (6-4)

Losing 41-7 after your bye week is about as embarrassing as it gets. A home loss to the Colts would make a path to the playoffs very narrow.

This week: versus Colts (6-4), Thursday night. Last week’s ranking: 8.

10. Dallas (6-4)

The last time Jason Garrett visited Gillette Stadium in 2011, he got conservative and watched Tom Brady drive 80 yards for winning score. Hope he learned his lesson.

This week: at New England (9-1). Last week’s ranking: 10.

11. Raiders (6-4)

The trap game of all trap games — a young, West Coast team on a three-game winning streak playing at 10 a.m. PT on the East Coast against a losing team. Jon Gruden needs to work all his motivational magic. Knock on wood if you’re with me.

This week: at Jets (3-7). Last week’s ranking: 11.

12. Buffalo (7-3)

The Allen QB Bowl between Josh Allen and Brandon Allen could set the modern passing game back 20 years. Watch for errant footballs.

This week: versus Denver (3-7). Last week’s ranking: 12.

Dropped out: None.

Knocking on the door: Colts (6-4), Rams (6-4), Eagles (5-5), Panthers (5-5), Titans (5-5).

