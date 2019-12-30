40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Greg A. Bedard

Carr only reinforces why Raiders should be studying QBs in offseason

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2019 - 6:41 pm
 

How the Raiders address the quarterback position — even if they retain Derek Carr — will be the biggest topic of the offseason as the team shifts from Oakland to Las Vegas.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them take a similar approach to what the Chiefs did with Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Smith was the incumbent, but Kansas City traded up to select Mahomes 10th overall.

Smith remained the starter throughout the ’17 season, with Mahomes getting one start in the season finale. The next offseason, when the Chiefs were confident enough to go with Mahomes, Smith was traded to the Redskins, and Mahomes rewarded them with an MVP season.

One play in Sunday’s loss showed again why Carr isn’t Jon Gruden’s type of quarterback, at least not right now.

1. What was the play that reinforced the notion that the Raiders won’t be relying on Carr long term?

It happened with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders faced 3rd-and-16 at the Denver 19-yard line training 16-3. A decent gain would have allowed Gruden the chance to go for a first down on fourth down. Instead, Carr immediately checked it down to tight end Derek Carrier for just 4 yards.

What Carr missed was running back DeAndre Washington wide open in the left flat with a chance to score, or at least to pick up enough yards to allow Gruden to go for it.

Carr’s a good quarterback who could perhaps be very good with better weapons around him. But Carr’s propensity to take the easy play instead of elevating his team and making a play in a big spot is maddening sometimes. Bet it is for Gruden as well.

2. Why was the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins doubly bad?

Not only did New England’s stunning loss to the Dolphins blow the No. 2 seed and a bye in the AFC playoffs — none of the Patriots’ six Super bowl titles came without a bye the first weekend of the playoffs — but now New England drew the worst possible matchup after Tennessee locked up the sixth seed.

The Titans are the team in the AFC that no one wants to see. They’ve won seven of their last 10 and bellcow running back Derrick Henry appears fully healthy after posting 211 yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns in the 35-14 win over the Texans. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs to have a good running game to function, and Henry and Dion Lewis can provide that behind a good line.

Then you have former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel as the head coach, and former Patriots and Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees coaching the defense. Both know well how to beat the Patriots, and did it last season, 34-10 in Week 10 at Nashville.

If the Patriots had defeated the Dolphins, they could have rested, hoped Tennessee upset Kansas City and waited for the Buffalo/Houston winner. Now the Titans could be springing the upset in Foxborough, which hasn’t hosted a wild-card game since 2009, when the Ravens won 33-14.

3. Why did the Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens and who would be the best replacement?

Death, taxes and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam firing and hiring a new coach. These are the things you can count on in life. Now that Freddie Kitchens has been fired, Haslam will be hiring his fifth coach in less than eight years of owning the team.

That pretty much says it all when it comes to the plight of the Browns, but everyone knew Kitchens was overmatched. Instead of just trying to find a way to keep him as offensive coordinator under a different head coach, now quarterback Baker Mayfield will have to learn a whole new system — never a good thing for a passer’s long-term success. The Browns had no discipline and no structure. Now they’ll be looking for that.

The best fit for the Browns is former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. It seems like general manager John Dorsey is safe, and he should be. The problem is the on-field operation.

McCarthy worked very closely with Dorsey in Green Bay for many years, and many of the Browns’ front office personnel have Packers ties as well. So there would be good synergy between McCarthy and the front office.

Plus, McCarthy is a great developer of quarterbacks. He learned his lessons well from the end of his Green Bay tenure and is ready to take his operation to new level.

4. Why did it sound like Philip Rivers played his last game for the Chargers on Sunday?

The veteran quarterback, who has played 16 seasons in San Diego and now Los Angeles, got pretty emotional after team’s 31-21 loss to the Chiefs dropped them to 5-11.

“I think I can say I gave it everything I had … doing it with so many guys over 14 years,” said Rivers, who will be a free agent in the offseason. “And going to the locker room, win or lose and I could say, “Dadgum it, we fell short,’ or we won. I couldn’t have tried any harder.”

Rivers was 31 of 46 for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Chiefs. The fourth pick in the 2004 NFL draft made eight Pro Bowls and went 123-101 as a starter and 5-6 in the playoffs.

Rivers has said he doesn’t plan to retire.

5. How did Jameis Winston make history on Sunday, and not in a good way?

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston couldn’t have delivered a more fitting ending to his 2019 season in a 28-22 season-ending loss to the Falcons.

Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and at least 30 interceptions in a single season and, as a bonus, he also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw seven pick-sixes in a single season. And the way it happened was the stuff of Disney sports movies.

On the first snap of overtime, Winston’s 5-yard pass over the middle was so late that linebacker Deion Jones easily jumped it for a 27-yard return that gave us some inglorious history.

The postgame press conferences were nearly as good.

“When you look at my numbers, I’m balling,” Winston said. “I just gotta stop giving it to the other team. … I gotta get better.”

Coach Bruce Arians, who has to weigh the fifth-year option or contract extension for Winston in the offseason said, “there’s so much good and so much outright terrible” in terms of evaluating Winston and the future.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders' season ends with loss to Broncos, 16-15 - Video
The Raiders 2019 season has come to a close with a 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday evening, crushing any playoff hopes the Raiders had left.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Post Season Hopes Still Alive - Video
The Vegas Nation crew previews the Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos and breaks down how the team can still make the playoffs, or at least close out the season with a win and what it means as they prepare to head to Las Vegas 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller Wins Craig Long Award - VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was named the recipient of the sixth-annual Craig Long Award. The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media.
Jacobs doubtful Sunday, Raiders hold final regular season practice - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that Josh Jacobs would be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the team held their final regular season practice in Oakland.
The NFL wants to showcase Raiders Las Vegas debut - VIDEO
The NFL is trying to figure out how to get as many eyes as possible on the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium in the Raiders Las Vegas debut next season.
Jacobs and Mullen among Raiders missing from Thursday's practice - VIDEO
Rookies Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen were two of the six Raiders missing from Thursday's practice. The others were guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Tyrell Williams .
Josh Jacobs Treated for a Skin Infection - VIDEO
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery for a “superficial skin infection.” Jacobs was among 6 players who missed practice Thursday due to injury.
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement - VIDEO
Late Monday night it was announced that former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement. Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he won a Super Bowl with.
Weather and Playoffs cant distract Raiders against Broncos - VIDEO
The Raiders can not allow their cold weather woes and potential playoff opportunity to distract them against the Denver Broncos in the final game of the season.
Raiders have to step up once more with a Playoff chance on the line - VIDEO
The Raiders will go into Denver on Sunday looking for the season sweep of the Broncos and to give themselves an opportunity for postseason play but with multiple injuries on the roster the reserves will once again have to step up in their absence.
Raiders find continuing to fight rewarding - VIDEO
The Raiders have fought through adversity all season and they might strike gold for their efforts with a wildcard birth.
Raiders win in Los Angeles revive playoff hopes - VIDEO
With their post season destiny in control of other teams around the league, Sunday's win against the Chargers revived the Raiders playoff hopes going into the last game of the season.
Raiders say they pushed through adversity for W over Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby and Darren Waller talk about the team fighting back through tough situations and adversity to keep themselves in playoff contention after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 24-17. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive, beat Chargers 24-17 - Video
The Raiders beat the Chargers 24-17 on Sunday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Chargers Game Preview Video
The Raiders are the visiting team against the Chargers, but the influx of Raiders fans may give the Silver and Black a home field advantage. Ed Graney and Myles Simmons preview the matchup, discuss how Josh Jacobs and Ritchie Incognito's injuries could affect the team and talk about who wants it more in what could be Philip Rivers' final game in a Chargers uniform. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders continue to fight through injury riddled season - VIDEO
on Friday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that offensive guard Richie Incognito and linebacker Marquel Lee would be out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team has suffered numerous injuries to key positions throughout the season. (Le'andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Richie Incognito Out Sunday Against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that offensive guard Richie Incognito will be out Sunday against the Chargers.
Raiders sign linebacker Ukeme Eligwe - VIDEO
The Raiders signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe from the Jets' practice squad. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been nursing a rib injury since the Raiders' loss to the Jets but he looks ready to play Sunday against the Chargers. With Josh Jacobs out this week, newly signed running back Rod Smith has a chance to join the rotation.
Hunter Renfrow set to return against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders rookie wide receiver is set to make his return from injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing the last 3 games with a rib injury
Trent Brown selected to play in Pro Bowl but injury ends his season - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown, along with center Rodney Hudson, was selected for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, however his season has come to an end due to a pectoral injury. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders place Trent Brown on IR, Hunter Renfrow hopeful to play Sunday. - VIDEO
A day after it was announced that he was selected to play in this season's Pro Bowl, the Raiders have place offensive tackle Trent Brown on injury reserve with a pectoral injury. The team also announced that they are hopeful rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will suit up on Sunday against the Chargers.
The NFL Apologizes For Incorrect Call on Carr's Slide - VIDEO
On Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the NFL’s head of officiating called to apologize for the officials ruling quarterback Derek Carr's slide out of bounds late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
Chaos erupts as Raiders exit Oakland with loss - VIDEO
In their final home game in Oakland, the Raiders allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to come back and win 20-16. The loss didn't sit well with fans who began to trash the field while the game was still in progress. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Fall in Oakland Finale - VIDEO
The Raiders final home game of their second stint in Oakland ended in defeat when they to the Jaguars 20-16.
Raiders Fans Come Out in Full Force in Final Game Played in Oakland - VIDEO
The Raiders could not bring home a victory for their fans in Oakland in their final game to ever be played inside the Oakland Coliseum as the team fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-16. In this episode of Vegas Nation, we pay tribute to the team's fans, those in the Black Hole and beyond. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Reflect on Oakland - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 in their final game in Oakland. Erik Harris, Charles Woodson and Darren Waller all reflect on the history of the Raiders and their time in Oakland.
Raiders Hope To Win At Last Home Game | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The Raiders hope to win at their last home game in Oakland against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Vegas Nation Red Zone co-hosts Heidi Fang and Ed Graney goes over their chances to win, and the fate of Derek Carr before coming to Las Vegas next year.
Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown questionable for final game in Oakland - VIDEO
On Friday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and offensive tackle Trent Brown were listed as questionable for the teams' final home game at the Oakland Coliseum against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tahir Whitehead Nominated For Walter Payton Man of the Year Award - VIDEO
The Raiders nominated linebacker Tahir Whitehead for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his contributions on and off the field.
Roster Turnover Opens Opportunities For Raiders Younger Talent - VIDEO
The Raiders have dealt with roster turnover all season, beginning when rookie safety Johnathan Abram was injured in the first game. The team's recent roster moves are allowing younger talent on defense the opportunity to showcase themselves as the season closes. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks with head coach Jon Gruden on the sideline du ...
The call on Carr will not be simple for Gruden, Raiders
By Greg A. Bedard / RJ

A careful examination of the coaches’ film in the second half of the season revealed a mixed bag when it came to the future of Derek Carr with the Raiders.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) during an NFL football game against the Los Ange ...
Gruden getting last laugh on Cooper trade
By / RJ

Mike Tomlin won’t be winning coach of the year, the Patriots could benefit from Steelers loss, Seahawks hammered with injuries and what makes Saints WR Michael Thomas so good.

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) runs with the ball during the first half of an N ...
Top 8 teams stay the same in Bedard’s Weekly by the Dozen
By Greg A. Bedard / RJ

Forget Drew Brees’ TD record, Michael Thomas (133 receptions) is poised to obliterate Marvin Harrison’s single-season catch mark (143). Now that’s a record.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden argues a call in the fourth quarter during an NFL footbal ...
Raiders’ loss a cruel twist of fate, but well deserved
By Greg A. Bedard / RJ

Jon Gruden played with fire all season and once again was burned in a way that led the Black Hole to shower their heroes with garbage and plenty of boos.