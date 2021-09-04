CEO says PBR remains bullish on Las Vegas

Move to Texas notwithstanding, CEO says bull riders tour might not exist were it not for Las Vegas.

Jess Lockwood rides tall on Rising Sun during the last day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A PBR logo with lightning projected on the dirt ring during the last day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jose Vitor Leme is pounded on beneath of Lil 2 Train during the last day of the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las siluetas de los vaqueros se muestran durante la apertura del último día de las Finales Mundiales PBR en T-Mobile Arena el viernes, 8 de noviembre de 2019 en Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Anybody believing the Pro Bull Riders had a bone to pick, ax to grind or bridge to burn by moving its championship event from T-Mobile Arena to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, better come up with a new idiom.

“The PBR loves Las Vegas. I don’t think the PBR would exist were it not for Las Vegas,” PBR chief executive Sean Gleason said. “They were partners from the first ride, they’ve been the home of our year-end championship for 28 years and we have nothing but love and respect for Vegas.

“The decision should not be viewed as a negative toward Las Vegas. It was about taking advantage of the cowboy renaissance that is going on in Fort Worth.”

Gleason said when last year’s finals switched to the Dallas-Fort Worth area amid COVID restrictions in Nevada, it created an opportunity for the PBR in a locale where the cowboy sports and lifestyle are part of one’s DNA.

The PBR in June entered into a joint venture to operate Cowtown Coliseum at the Fort Worth Stockyards, a venerable arena where Elvis Presley once performed. It was a long-term business opportunity that does not exist in Las Vegas.

“Fort Worth is going through a cowboy renaissance in terms of investment and infrastructure in rebuilding some of the foundation that is the history and heritage of the Old West,” Gleason said. “So to be part of that with the PBR World Finals seemed like a great brand fit and a good decision for our business long term.”

Gleason said he hopes to bring a new PBR event to Las Vegas in the near future and is excited about this year’s finals at T-Mobile Arena in November.

“I’d say it’s more like a graduation ceremony than a divorce,” he said in characterizing PBR’s evolving relationship with the city.

Robinson powers through Ida

He was the last guy to coach UNLV to a victory in a bowl game — over an SEC team (Arkansas) no less — and it would appear John Robinson hasn’t lost the magic touch.

Robinson, who is an consultant at Louisiana State, said the Tigers sought solace from Hurricane Ida by practicing in Houston for Saturday’s game against UCLA but that his Baton Rouge home escape unscathed.

“Our electricity didn’t even go off,” he told the RJ’s Mark Anderson. “But some people have had bad experiences. The wind and the flood and all that is tough.”

Coach John Robinson and David Cassidy @unlvfootball Coach’s Show. (I stayed out of the photo – no paparazzi also yielded the mic) @UNLVFBSID #TBT #UNLVFB pic.twitter.com/3s2Bc8enxV — Tony Cordasco (@TonyDasco) September 2, 2021

Art Schlichter released from prison

Former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter, once fired by a Las Vegas radio station for stealing checks to support his gambling addiction, has been released from an Ohio prison. Schlichter was serving time for bilking millions from victims via a college and NFL ticket scheme, according to the Indianapolis Star.

“My advice to anyone coming upon Mr. Schlichter is that they not engage in any business transactions or any purchases or any other transactions that would involve giving him money,” said Ron O’Brien, a former Franklin (Ohio) County prosecutor who fought to keep Schlichter in prison.

Ex-Buckeyes quarterback Art Schlichter, 61, released from prison, living in Ohio on parole https://t.co/40X9hfwWun — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) September 1, 2021

One-liners

— Las Vegas’ Noah Gragson will return for a third season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, the team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., in 2022.

— Wyoming accepted its first legal sports bet this week — somebody put down $1.10 on Jacksonville State to cover 16 1/2 points vs. UAB, which won 31-0.

— From the creative promotional minds at Lights FC headquarters: Anybody wearing an A’s or Oakland Raiders jersey to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. soccer game against Oakland Roots SC at Cashman Field gets in free.

Wyoming becomes the first state to award sports betting licenses and allow those two books to go live immediately. First bet was just taken in Wyoming at @DKSportsbook. It was a $1.10 bet on the UAB @ Jacksonville St (+16.5) game on Jacksonville St. to cover. https://t.co/HE0w0H0G2L — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 1, 2021

o:01

Wednesday was the 21st anniversary of the iconic but rudimentary Nokia 3310 cellphone. You can still get one on eBay for under $20.

Wrote somebody on social media: “I want mine back. You could drop it, kick it, throw it and it still worked. And I did not spend half of my day looking at Bishop Sycamore jokes on Twitter.”

I want mine back. You could drop it, kick it, throw it and it still worked. And I did not spend half of my day looking at Bishop Sycamore jokes on twitter… https://t.co/N7rzR3JvS1 — Kevin Richardson (@krichardson46) September 1, 2021

