Las Vegan Joey Gallo continues to impress on, off field

The Texas Rangers slugger has more home runs and a higher batting average this season than fellow Las Vegans Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant. And he’s a nice guy to boot.

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo hits a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Nick Kingham during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Las Vegas youngster Dan McCarty have been friends since Gallo was a Miracle League volunteer when he played at Bishop Gorman. (Courtesy James McCarty)

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) celebrates with Elvis Andrus after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Nick Kingham during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

When it comes to the Holy Trinity of Las Vegas sluggers, Joey Gallo probably is the Holy Ghost, though he does have more home runs this season (12) than Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant, who each has seven.

Gallo’s all-or-nothing approach to hitting a baseball (he has more career homers than singles) is more pronounced than the other two. But the Texas Rangers outfielder is cutting down his swing a little, or is at least making more contact in 2019. He has a higher batting average (.257) than Harper (.237) and Bryant (.246).

The former Bishop Gorman High standout on Wednesday hit his 100th career home run faster than anybody else has ever done it in the American League.

On top of that, he is one of the game’s nicest guys. A couple of years ago when I asked Gallo for two minutes at Cashman Field during batting practice, he gave me 20. And this was after he had been sent down by the Rangers.

More heartwarming is his relationship with Dan McCarty, a local teenager who suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta — a brittle bone disease. He and Gallo have been friends for more than 10 years.

“Joey befriended my son, Daniel, when Joey was volunteering for the Miracle League while a student at Gorman,” said James McCarty, Dan’s father. “He and Dan clicked, and Joey didn’t even know that his dad (Tony) and I were friends. He’s been very good to Daniel through the years, and Dan is his biggest fan.

“It’s just very gratifying to see Joey break out this year, and more than gratifying when a big-time, professional athlete is grounded and as nice as you’d hope he would be to a young fan.”

Joey Gallo just went out of the stadium 😲 (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/RCnyML32U7 — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) May 8, 2019

CENTURY MARK! Joey Gallo with his 100th career home run! Gallo is the THIRD FASTEST IN MLB HISTORY to 100 home runs and the FASTEST IN AL HISTORY. 325 games–Ryan Howard

376 games—Ralph Kiner

377 games—JOEY GALLO

393 games—Mark McGwire pic.twitter.com/qu3R7zUMis — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) May 8, 2019

Nick(ed) again

Moments after Gallo blasted his milestone homer off Pittsburgh’s Nick Kingham completely out of PNC Park, James McCarty received a text from Tony Gallo.

“Nick Kingham from Sierra Vista High School was the pitcher when Joey hit his first home run as a freshman in high school,” it read.

Kingham is a pretty good story in his own right. After being drafted by the Pirates in the fourth round in 2010 and forsaking a college career at Oregon, he made his major league debut April 29, 2018, against St. Louis. The right-hander took a perfect game into the seventh inning before yielding a single to Paul DeJong and was the winning pitcher in a 5-0 victory.

Carter still swinging

Remember Chris Carter, who also played at Sierra Vista and led the National League with 41 home runs in 2016, only to be cut by the Milwaukee Brewers after striking out 206 times and committing 11 errors at first base?

Carter, 32, at last report was trying to prolong his career with Acereros de Monclova (Monclova Steelers) of the Mexican League — the same team that former Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman managed for 42 games in 2017 before being fired.

If Carter doesn’t make it back to the majors, he will have ended his career with 158 homers — and 266 singles — in 750 games over eight seasons. He had 179 singles when he hit his 100th homer, the fewest after Gallo (93), Russell Branyan (172), Ken Phelps (174) and Ryan Howard (176), and one fewer than Dave Kingman (180).

Not sure anyone's ever looked cooler in a baseball uniform than Chris Carter right here. pic.twitter.com/yFxVrP7ccC — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) February 17, 2017

Aviators hat dance

The Aviators’ Ant Man logo is so odious that the players have elected not to wear it on their caps — at least not during games.

A team spokesman said hat choice is a players’ decision. The Aviators have worn the cap with the traditional LV logo on front for every game except the two featuring Reyes de Plata (Silver Kings) branding, an homage to the migrant workers who helped shape Nevada’s mining history.

The Aviators do wear their Ant Man caps during batting practice when hardly anybody is watching.

Spotted the Aviators logo dude at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/EtgIsYAXsW — Totes McGotes (@TotesMcGotes) February 11, 2019

:01

Eleven years after lining up at tight end and H-back for Arizona against Brigham Young in the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl — that’s a whole lotta Gronkowski, it was written about then-Wildcats Rob and Chris — the brothers were back in Las Vegas, partying hard at the MGM Grand pool last Sunday. The paparazzi had a field day.

But they missed Rob Gronkowski giving the command to lower the grate at Sam Boyd Stadium, which is what celebrities shout into a microphone at a supercross race instead of “Gentlemen, start your engines!”

A request to interview Gronkowski was politely declined through a supercross spokesman, who suggested Gronk was way too hopped up on Monster Energy to speak in meaningful sentences.

Rob Gronkowski Was Back At Supercross In Las Vegas – Racer X Exhaust https://t.co/0koFSP6Vub — Flyin18T (@Flyin18T) May 6, 2019

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.