Lady Rebels clinch 2nd straight Mountain West title

UNLV’s 23rd-ranked women’s basketball team secured its second consecutive Mountain West championship, cruising past San Jose State on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Ranked this week for the first time since 1994, the Lady Rebels (25-2, 15-o MW) closed the first half with a 15-0 run en route to a 37-18 halftime advantage over the Spartans (3-22, 1-13).

Sophomore forward Alyssa Brown had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Rebels.

