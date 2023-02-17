Lady Rebels clinch 2nd straight Mountain West title
UNLV’s 23rd-ranked women’s basketball team secured its second consecutive Mountain West championship, cruising past San Jose State on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV’s 23rd-ranked women’s basketball team secured its second consecutive Mountain West championship, cruising Thursday to a 77-60 victory over San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Ranked this week for the first time since 1994, the Lady Rebels (25-2, 15-o MW) closed the first half with a 15-0 run en route to a 37-18 halftime advantage over the Spartans (3-22, 1-13).
Sophomore forward Alyssa Brown had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Rebels.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.