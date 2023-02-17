42°F
Sam Gordon

Lady Rebels clinch 2nd straight Mountain West title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2023 - 8:13 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) guards San José State Spartans forward Alani F ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) guards San José State Spartans forward Alani Fluker (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her team from the sidelines during the fi ...
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her team from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the San José State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
San José State Spartans forward Nailea Nicholas (3) shoots against UNLV Lady Rebels forwar ...
San José State Spartans forward Nailea Nicholas (3) shoots against UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Ashley Scoggin, left, and center Erica Collins (31) celebrate on the ben ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Ashley Scoggin, left, and center Erica Collins (31) celebrate on the bench after their team scored a three-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the San José State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23), San José State Spartans forward Nailea Nichol ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23), San José State Spartans forward Nailea Nicholas (3) and Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) jump for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV’s 23rd-ranked women’s basketball team secured its second consecutive Mountain West championship, cruising Thursday to a 77-60 victory over San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Ranked this week for the first time since 1994, the Lady Rebels (25-2, 15-o MW) closed the first half with a 15-0 run en route to a 37-18 halftime advantage over the Spartans (3-22, 1-13).

Sophomore forward Alyssa Brown had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Rebels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

