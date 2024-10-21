Chiefs’ Mahomes, Reid money again for bettors in Super Bowl rematch

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 28-18 after closing as 2½-point underdogs. Bettors backed San Francisco at the SuperBook, which, in a rarity, won on Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a touchdown by Mecole Hardman during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

You still can’t bet against Patrick Mahomes as an underdog and Andy Reid after a bye.

So-called sharp bettors and recreational bettors alike learned that the hard way Sunday after the Chiefs quarterback improved to 12-1-1 against the spread as an underdog and the Kansas City coach improved to 22-4 after a bye.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 28-18 in a rematch of Super Bowl 58 after closing as 2½-point underdogs.

Bettors backed San Francisco at the Westgate SuperBook, which, in a rarity, needed Kansas City for a decent-sized decision.

“This is something you don’t say too often lately. We actually won money on a Chiefs game. It’s been a long time,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “There was a lot of public money on the Niners. I know that there was some sharp play on the Niners as well.”

Mahomes threw two interceptions, giving him eight on the season with only six touchdown passes. But he made some big plays on the ground, including a 33-yard scramble that was his longest regular-season run ever, to help Kansas City remain the NFL’s only unbeaten (6-0) and the clear favorite to become the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

“It’s not a huge public team despite all the success they’ve had the last couple years,” Kornegay said. “If they blew everybody out, they would definitely have more public support. But because they kind of just find a way to win, their train is not full. Maybe after how they dominated the Niners, it gets a little more crowded.”

Under stands

The game stayed under the total, which closed at 48, when Brock Purdy’s two-point conversion pass fell incomplete with 1:08 left. The under was the biggest decision of the game for Station Sports and Caesars Sportsbook.

“Our sweat was primarily on the over 48 total. The only cheer of the day (for the book) came when San Francisco missed the late 2-point conversion attempt,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “Customers continued their hot streak with another great day of results. Although not quite as big a day as last week, it was still a very good day for our customers.”

Unders are 8-5 in Week 7 after overs dominated in Week 6.

Favorites are 7-6 ATS, with outright underdog wins by the Chiefs, Lions (+1½, beat Vikings 31-29), Seahawks (+3, beat Falcons 34-14) and Steelers (+2½, beat Jets 37-15).

“It was another good Sunday for the guests that was really dominated by the big favorites, and they played the live ’dogs,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Seahawks, Lions and Chiefs were all ’dogs that were played.”

Cruising to covers

The biggest favorites on the board covered as the Commanders (-10½) crushed the Panthers 40-7; the Bills (-9½) erased an early 10-0 deficit in a 34-10 rout of the Titans; and the Jaguars (-6½) rewarded early risers in a 32-16 comeback win over the Patriots in London.

In the two biggest wins for bettors at the SuperBook, the Bengals (-5) covered in a 21-14 victory over the Browns and the Eagles (-3) whipped the Giants 28-3.

Just cover, baby

The Raiders (+7) bailed out the books with a curious backdoor cover in a 20-15 loss to the Rams. The Raiders trailed 20-12 with 2:50 left and faced fourth-and-goal at the Rams’ 4 when they lined up to go for a touchdown. But after a false start penalty pushed them back to the 9, they opted for a 27-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson as a bettor at the Red Rock sportsbook shouted, “Just cover.”

“I don’t think that was the right call, but I’m glad they did, from our side of the counter,” Esposito said. “The biggest game we really needed, as far as the ’dogs go, (was) the Raiders. The Raiders were really a day saver.”

The Raiders also delivered big wins to Caesars and the SuperBook.

“The Seahawks and the Raiders were our two biggest decisions of the day,” Kornegay said. “The bigger favorites were 4-1, and the Raiders were the only team to cover the bigger number.

“I don’t know why they kicked the field goal there. That was odd. You still need a touchdown.”

Green Bay beat Houston 24-22 but didn’t cover, costing a Caesars bettor $137,000 on the Packers -3.

“Green Bay winning straight-up but failing to cover the spread and the under (47½) was a savior for the book,” Mucklow said.

