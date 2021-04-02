83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Todd Dewey

Final Four part of arguably best betting stretch on sports calendar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2021 - 6:37 pm
 
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with Gonzaga guard Martynas Arlauskas (5) after an El ...
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with Gonzaga guard Martynas Arlauskas (5) after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) drives to the basket past Southern California forward Evan M ...
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) drives to the basket past Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots ahead of Southern California forward Max Agbonkpolo, left, ...
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots ahead of Southern California forward Max Agbonkpolo, left, during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) dunks the ball during the second half of an Elite 8 game against ...
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) dunks the ball during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with teammate Jalen Suggs (1) after an Elite 8 game a ...
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with teammate Jalen Suggs (1) after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

After a one-year hiatus, one of the best stretches on the sports calendar is back.

In a span of 11 days that began with Thursday’s opening day, sports fans and bettors can feast their eyes on a smorgasbord of baseball season openers, the Final Four and NCAA championship and the Masters.

“This is my favorite time of the year,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “I love college basketball, I love baseball, and we’ve got the Masters next week.

“Is there a better day to be a sports fan to sit on the couch and watch TV than Sunday at the Masters? It’s probably my favorite day to watch sports.”

Murray also is a big fan of Champions League soccer, which starts Tuesday, and also on the board are the NHL and NBA, and women’s Final Four and NCAA title game, with the NFL draft to follow April 29.

“I love when there’s a multitude of different sports going on at the same time. It adds so much to the daily menu,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “I always look at the NFL draft as the start of football season, so April is kind of a springboard to the whole year.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2-1 favorites at the Westgate to repeat as World Series champions, and Dustin Johnson is the 9-1 favorite to win his second green jacket in five months after the Masters was moved to November last year.

Gaga for Gonzaga

Gonzaga (30-0) is two wins from becoming the first undefeated NCAA champion since Indiana in 1976 and is heavily favored to do so.

After rolling to an 85-66 win over Southern California as an 8½-point favorite, the Bulldogs are -200 favorites to win their first national title.

Bettors keep pounding Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, which opened at 10-1 at the Westgate last year.

“They just keep betting them, at +125 and +120, and we had a guy (Wednesday) lay -190 on Gonzaga,” Murray said. “There doesn’t seem to be any way to slow down this avalanche of Gonzaga money.”

The Bulldogs are 14-point favorites over UCLA, an 11-seed that eliminated No. 1 seed Michigan to complete its run from the First Four to the Final Four.

“You just don’t see 14 in the semis; it’s a monster number,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said.

Gonzaga is -1,200 on the money line over the Bruins, and a Westgate bettor placed a $72,000 wager to win $6,000 on the Zags.

The Westgate and South Point are offering reduced juice of -105 on straight bets on the Final Four and NCAA championship.

Baylor-Gonzaga vs. field

In the other semifinal, No. 1-seeded Baylor is a 5-point favorite over No. 2 Houston. If both favorites prevail, many bettors at William Hill will clinch a win in a popular prop bet that pitted them against the field.

Will Baylor or Gonzaga win the national title? “No” opened as a -125 favorite, but “yes” closed at -170.

“We had incredible action on it,” Bogdanovich said. “We’re going to lose to it if Baylor or Gonzaga wins. But you’ve got to root for a Baylor-Gonzaga final.

“They’re been the best two teams all year long. That’s the game everyone wants to see.”

In possible NCAA title game lines at Circa, Gonzaga is -6 over Baylor.

Best bets

Sharps haven’t taken a side in the Final Four, but they’ve backed the Baylor-Houston game to go under the total, which is at 134½ after opening at 136½.

Fox Sports Radio host Bernie Fratto likes the under.

“Houston has the best defense and is the best rebounding team in the country,” said Fratto (@BernieFratto).

Fratto also likes Gonzaga -14, noting that the previous five double-digit seeds to reach the Final Four went 0-5 ATS.

Handicapper Kelly Stewart went 12-5 ATS (70.6 percent) to win the Review-Journal Madness Challenge over handicapper Doug Fitz, who went 10-6-1 ATS (62.5).

Stewart and Fitz like Houston (+5) over Baylor and also recommend a small play on the money line (+175).

“They have a top 10 offense and top 10 defense,” said Stewart (@KellyInVegas). “If you forget the team names and strip down these two teams, this is just too many points.”

Fitz (Systemplays.com) has the Cougars rated higher than the Bears.

“My numbers show Houston is two points better, so taking the points is a huge bonus,” he said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The Pass opens in Henderson, gets passing grades from guests
The Pass opens in Henderson, gets passing grades from guests
2
Texas couple charged in shooting came to Las Vegas with ‘bag of guns’
Texas couple charged in shooting came to Las Vegas with ‘bag of guns’
3
Who’s to blame for Abram and Woodson’s failure to communicate?
Who’s to blame for Abram and Woodson’s failure to communicate?
4
Mountain lion captured in west Las Vegas, released into foothills
Mountain lion captured in west Las Vegas, released into foothills
5
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
NCAA Tournament sharp plays, best bets
By / RJ

Sharp bettors and the betting public are banking on Ohio to cover the spread against Virginia, which opened as a 10½-point favorite but is down to -7.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman communicates with players and coaches on the bench during th ...
NCAA Tournament sleepers: High on the Hogs
By / RJ

Arkansas (20-5, 16-7-1 ATS), guided by fiery former UNR coach Eric Musselman, is listed at 70-1 odds at William Hill to win its first NCAA title since 1994.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) sits on the turf after losing a fumble to the Ind ...
Sharp bettors back Jets in NFL futures odds
By / RJ

Perhaps based on a belief that Deshaun Watson will be traded to the Jets, sharp bettors at William Hill wagered on New York to win the AFC East, AFC and the Super Bowl.

In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws to a S ...
Dodgers have historically high season win total
By / RJ

The Westgate opened the Dodgers at 103½ wins and William Hill at 104½ — which ties the 1999 Yankees for the highest total since 1990, according to sportsoddshistory.com.