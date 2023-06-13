U.S. Open best bets: Home sweet for Homa, Cantlay

In case you haven’t heard, Max Homa has the course record of 61 at the Los Angeles Country Club, which is hosting the U.S. Open this week.

Max Homa watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

He shot a 61 in 2013 en route to winning the Pac-12 championship as a member of the California Golden Bears.

That’s the main reason that bettors have pounded Homa, a Burbank, California, native who leads in tickets and money wagered on the major at the Westgate SuperBook.

Homa’s odds have been slashed to less than 20-1 at several books. But he’s still available at 36-1 at Circa Sports.

VSiN host Wes Reynolds, who correctly predicted the last two U.S. Open champions, likes Homa as one of his best bets.

“Homa’s price has drifted upwards a bit because the most recent form does not necessarily pop off the page, although he does have two top 10s in his last three starts,” said Reynolds (@WesReynolds1). “However, he does have four PGA Tour victories in his last eight starts within the friendly confines of his home state of California.

“The ‘narrative street’ play might be too obvious considering it is widely publicized that Homa has the course record. … Nevertheless, it was obvious last year as well when Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open at The Country Club on the same course where he won the U.S. Amateur.”

SuperBook golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman bet on four golfers to win the U.S. Open, including Homa at 40-1. But he doesn’t recommend a play on him at his current price.

“I only played him a while ago because I knew 40-1 wouldn’t exist,” he said. “But his market price is much lower than it should be. Based on his form, he’s not the type of golfer to be in this odds range.

“Sharp players are really fading Homa in matchups and props.”

Sherman and Reynolds, co-host of the “Long Shots” golf betting podcast, have two common best bets in Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler.

Patrick Cantlay, 17-1

Based on power ratings, Sherman said Cantlay, a Long Beach, California, native, is right up there with U.S. Open favorites Scottie Scheffler (6-1), Jon Rahm (10-1), Brooks Koepka (12-1) and Rory McIlroy (14-1).

“He’s a California guy and he’s just right there week in and week out,” he said.

Said Reynolds: “Cantlay has the perfect game for success here as he is one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world, consistent on approach and a terrific putter on Bentgrass greens. He does not seem to have a weakness, yet he has hardly ever been right there at the end to win a major championship. … Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods’ longtime caddie, recently took over Cantlay’s bag in May, so he brings major championship pedigree to a top player that can use it.”

Rickie Fowler, 58-1

Sherman bet Fowler at 125-1 and also wagered on him at that price to win the British Open.

“He’s gotten past his slump from the last couple of years and he’s playing like the Rickie Fowler we used to know, where he’s in the top 20 every week,” he said. “But he’s playing with less pressure. In a few months, he’ll be closer to 30-1. I think he offers some of the best value out there.”

Reynolds noted that Fowler has 10 top 20s and four top 10s this year.

“He has not gotten back in the winner’s circle yet, but this has been his comeback year and the reunion with longtime coach Butch Harmon has paid dividends,” he said. “He has a consistency now that he has not had in a few years.”

More best bets

Sherman also likes Tyrrell Hatton (38-1), who tied for third at last week’s Canadian Open and has been very consistent.

Reynolds has five other plays in McIlroy, Viktor Hovland (18-1), Bryson DeChambeau (49-1), Mito Pereira (110-1) and Sahith Theegala (125-1).

Hovland won the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago and finished in the top 10 at the Masters and PGA Championship.

Reynolds and Sherman share another common play in a matchup. They both like McIlroy (-145) over Koepka.

“Koepka was 40-1 going to the Masters and 20-1 going to the PGA. Now he’s taking an elevated leap to the 12-1 range,” Sherman said. “I trust these other guys — Scheffler, Rahm and McIlroy — much more.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.