48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Sports

Thrill looking to create excitement heading into second PVF season

Vegas Thrill outside hitter Hannah Maddux gives out high-fives at Lee's Family Forum. (Vegas Th ...
Vegas Thrill outside hitter Hannah Maddux gives out high-fives at Lee's Family Forum. (Vegas Thrill)
The Vegas Thrill huddle up at Lee's Family Forum. (Vegas Thrill)
The Vegas Thrill huddle up at Lee's Family Forum. (Vegas Thrill)
The Vegas Thrill line up on the court at Lee's Family Forum. (Vegas Thrill)
The Vegas Thrill line up on the court at Lee's Family Forum. (Vegas Thrill)
More Stories
The National Championship Trophy is shown after a news conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on A ...
Could Las Vegas host college football championship game?
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on from the sideline during the first half of an N ...
NFL wild-card playoff betting trends: Edges for all 6 games
Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) gets off a pass against Liberty's Erik Alisca (0) during the fir ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) shoots over Liberty's Dante Steward (5) during the first hal ...
No. 5 Centennial tops No. 3 Liberty in boys basketball — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2025 - 8:25 am
 

The action has been nonstop for Camryn Hannah since November.

She was selected fourth overall in the Pro Volleyball Federation draft by the Vegas Thrill on Nov. 25. She won a national championship with Penn State on Dec. 22.

Hannah will now make her professional debut at 7 p.m. Friday when the Thrill began their second season by playing the Grand Rapids Rise at Lee’s Family Forum.

“I have not come down from my high yet,” Hannah said. “Since we left for the Final Four, it’s just been go, go, go. And then it was Christmas and it was New Year’s, and now I’m here.”

The Thrill’s newest outside hitter has been locked in since June. She’s feeling the fatigue, physically and mentally, after six-plus months of volleyball.

Hannah is excited about the prospect of continuing the grind.

“I think the team did a really good job of bringing me in and making me comfortable in the gym,” she said.

The Thrill are coming off an 8-16 inaugural season. They won their first game in five sets over the Omaha Supernovas and started the year 2-2, but never built on that early success.

The Thrill might be able to get off to a hot start this season. They begin the campaign with four straight home games, though they went just 3-9 at Lee’s Family Forum last year.

The top four teams make the playoffs in the eight-team PVF. The Rise clinched the No. 4 seed with a 12-12 record last season, so the Thrill have a ways to go to become a contender.

One way they can reach that goal is by winning at home, which is something they want to do right off the bat.

“This year, a mini goal for our team is to really defend our home court and start strong at home, create a fun environment that fans want to come see,” outside hitter Hannah Maddux said. “Getting our rhythm going before hitting the road is going to be important.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sports on TV in Las Vegas
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

MORE STORIES