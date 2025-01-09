Thrill looking to create excitement heading into second PVF season

The Vegas Thrill will open their second season in the Pro Volleyball Federation on Friday at Lee’s Family Forum by playing the Grand Rapids Rise.

The Vegas Thrill line up on the court at Lee's Family Forum. (Vegas Thrill)

The action has been nonstop for Camryn Hannah since November.

She was selected fourth overall in the Pro Volleyball Federation draft by the Vegas Thrill on Nov. 25. She won a national championship with Penn State on Dec. 22.

Hannah will now make her professional debut at 7 p.m. Friday when the Thrill began their second season by playing the Grand Rapids Rise at Lee’s Family Forum.

“I have not come down from my high yet,” Hannah said. “Since we left for the Final Four, it’s just been go, go, go. And then it was Christmas and it was New Year’s, and now I’m here.”

The Thrill’s newest outside hitter has been locked in since June. She’s feeling the fatigue, physically and mentally, after six-plus months of volleyball.

Hannah is excited about the prospect of continuing the grind.

“I think the team did a really good job of bringing me in and making me comfortable in the gym,” she said.

The Thrill are coming off an 8-16 inaugural season. They won their first game in five sets over the Omaha Supernovas and started the year 2-2, but never built on that early success.

The Thrill might be able to get off to a hot start this season. They begin the campaign with four straight home games, though they went just 3-9 at Lee’s Family Forum last year.

The top four teams make the playoffs in the eight-team PVF. The Rise clinched the No. 4 seed with a 12-12 record last season, so the Thrill have a ways to go to become a contender.

One way they can reach that goal is by winning at home, which is something they want to do right off the bat.

“This year, a mini goal for our team is to really defend our home court and start strong at home, create a fun environment that fans want to come see,” outside hitter Hannah Maddux said. “Getting our rhythm going before hitting the road is going to be important.”

