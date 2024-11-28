Boise State forfeits Mountain West tournament match over trans issue

Boise State has decided to end its volleyball team’s season rather than play San Jose State in the Mountain West tournament semifinals at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion.

Boise State players run onto the court after their teammates won during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State setter Kaylie Kofe reacts to Boise State earning a point before their win during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State setter Lilli Etter (3) hits the ball during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State outside hitter Delaney Lawson bumps the ball during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State libero Kendel Thompson (4) reacts to a call by a referee during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State setter Kaylie Kofe (20) reaches for the ball during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State teammates celebrate a point during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State teammates Kaylie Kofe (20) and Kendel Thompson (4) celebrate a point during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State libero Bre Mitchell reacts after missing the ball during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise state outside hitter Anabel Kotzakov bumps the ball during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State players dance during a first round game in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State opposite hitter Paige Bartsch serves the ball during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Utah State fan cheers during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State outside hitter Kaylie Ray (12) is seen during a first round game in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State teammates celebrate during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State teammates Tierney Barlow (2) and Kaylie Ray (12) high five during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State setter Kaylie Kofe (20) hits the ball during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State setter Kaylie Kofe (20) leaps up to bump the ball during a first round game between Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah State outside hitter Kaylie Ray (12) during a first round game between Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State teammates celebrate a point during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State opposite hitter Paige Bartsch serves the ball during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State players dance during a first round game in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State outside hitter Anabel Kotzakov (18) hits the ball during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign for the the Mountain West Volleyball Championship is displayed at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State opposite hitter Kiersten Van Kirk claps during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State players dance during a first round game between Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State players run onto the court after their teammates won during a first round game between the Utah State and Boise State in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship at the Cox Pavilion on Nov. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Jose State volleyball, embroiled in a national controversy surrounding an alleged transgender player on its roster, is advancing to the Mountain West tournament final with the help of another forfeiture.

No. 6 seed Boise State is refusing to play the No. 2 Spartans in the semifinals on Friday, the team announced.

This comes after Boise State upset No. 3 Utah State in the opening round of the tournament Wednesday at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion. In the immediate aftermath of the victory, Boise State athletic media relations director Doug Link said the team had not yet decided whether it would play.

The decision effectively ends the Broncos’ season, denying them a chance at the conference title and subsequent NCAA Tournament bid. Boise State was one of four Mountain West teams to forfeit matches against San Jose State this season, along with UNR, Utah State and Wyoming.

“The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one,” Boise State said in a statement. “Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday. They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes.”

San Jose State has a bye into the semifinals after earning six of its 12 conference wins in the regular season via forfeit. Each conference team that forfeited matches is represented in a lawsuit that was filed against the Mountain West and commissioner Gloria Nevarez, among other defendants, on Nov. 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.