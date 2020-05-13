Desiree Reed-Francois’ ‘focus is on UNLV’ despite UCLA AD rumors

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois did not directly address reports that she is a leading candidate for the same position at UCLA.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois partakes in a panel discussion regarding the effects of legalized sports betting on college sports at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois did not directly address reports that she is a leading candidate for the same position at UCLA.

“My focus is on UNLV,” she said. “My practice always has been and continues to be to refrain from addressing speculation about other universities’ processes.”

UCLA is expected to announce a new athletic director soon. Current AD Dan Guerrero retires July 1.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.