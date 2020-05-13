83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV

Desiree Reed-Francois’ ‘focus is on UNLV’ despite UCLA AD rumors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2020 - 5:15 pm
 

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois did not directly address reports that she is a leading candidate for the same position at UCLA.

“My focus is on UNLV,” she said. “My practice always has been and continues to be to refrain from addressing speculation about other universities’ processes.”

UCLA is expected to announce a new athletic director soon. Current AD Dan Guerrero retires July 1.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins
Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins
2
Caesars to phase in reopenings, releases health and safety plan
Caesars to phase in reopenings, releases health and safety plan
3
MGM plans to reopen by early June, releases health safety plan
MGM plans to reopen by early June, releases health safety plan
4
Eldorado CEO: Gaming industry to come back strong
Eldorado CEO: Gaming industry to come back strong
5
Zak Bagans unearths mysterious pistol at Haunted Museum
Zak Bagans unearths mysterious pistol at Haunted Museum
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV roundup: Three softball players named all-league
RJ

UNLV senior second baseman Justine Federe, junior first baseman Mia Trejo and sophomore pitcher Jenny Bressler were named to the 27-member All-Mountain West softball team for a second straight season.

UNLV senior En-Pei Huang, shown in 2017, was named All-Mountain West in doubles for a fourth ti ...
UNLV roundup: Five tennis players given league honors
RJ

UNLV seniors En-Pei Huang, Alex Kobelt and Eric Samuelsson and juniors Izumi Asano and Jordan Sauer gained All-Mountain West tennis honors, the league announced Thursday.

UNLV Rebels forward Donnie Tillman talks to the media after team's first basketball practice of ...
UNLV’s Donnie Tillman enters NCAA transfer portal

Forward Donnie Tillman’s decision to transfer leaves UNLV one player over the 13-player scholarship limit. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds last season.