Funeral services announced for Tim Chambers

Tim Chambers, former head coach for the UNLV's baseball team, at his Las Vegas home on June 16, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Funeral services for former UNLV baseball coach Tim Chambers, who died Sunday night, will be at noon Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1801 S. Monte Cristo Way.

A burial will follow about two hours later at Memory Gardens Memorial Park, 7251 W. Lone Mountain Road.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family with medical and funeral expenses.

Chambers, 54, collapsed Sunday and died at 11:52 p.m. at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center. No cause of death has been determined.

He went 157-132 from 2011 to 2015 at UNLV, leading the Rebels to the 2014 NCAA regionals. Chambers also won seven Scenic West Athletic Conference championships and the 2003 junior college national title at College of Southern Nevada, as well as six consecutive Sunset Division championships at Bishop Gorman High School.

