UNLV 11th after 2 rounds of women’s NCAA golf regional

The UNLV women finished Tuesday’s second round at 15-over 299, leaving the Rebels at 41 over overall at the Stanford Regional in Stanford, California.

UNLV senior Veronica Joels. (UNLV Athletics/NCAA Photos/Lucas Peltier )

UNLV’s chances at reaching the women’s NCAA golf championship evaporated on Tuesday.

The Rebels played better during the second round at Stanford Golf Course, but they’ll enter the final round in 11th place in the 12-team Stanford Regional with a top-four finish and trip to the championships that comes with it out of reach.

UNLV finished the second round 15-over 299, leaving the Rebels at 41 over overall. That’s 33 shots behind Purdue and Northwestern, who are tied for the vital fourth spot.

Southern California (12 under), Stanford (8 under) and Louisiana State (5 under) have pulled away from the rest of the field.

Individually, senior Veronica Joels is the leading Rebel in the field. A 74 on Tuesday left her at 8 over for the week and in a tie for 40th place. Other Rebels include junior Nicole Lorup (10 over) and freshmen Kendall Todd (13 over), Hina Matsui (14 over) and Toa Yokoyama (15 over).

USC’s Amari Avery is leading the way at 6 under.

San Francisco freshman and Clark High School graduate Riana Mission is at 9 over.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.