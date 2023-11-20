49°F
Other Sports

UNLV brings Randall Cunningham back to coach … but not football

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 1:38 pm
 
Former UNLV Rebels QB Randall Cunningham, center left, readies to take the field with players f ...
Former UNLV Rebels QB Randall Cunningham, center left, readies to take the field with players for the coin toss versus the San Jose State Spartans before the start of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former UNLV and NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham is returning to UNLV as an assistant coach for jumps for the program’s track and field team, the school announced Monday.

“I am so excited to bring Coach Cunningham back to where it all started. To have a true Rebel on this coaching staff who knows the history and legacy of the university is priceless.” UNLV track and field coach Carmelita Jeter said in a release.

Cunningham, a college football hall of famer, was a two-time All-American at UNLV as a quarterback and punter in 1983 and 1984 before beginning his 16-year NFL career.

According to the release, Cunningham has coached with the Nevada Gazelles Track Club.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

