UNLV loses to UNR, bumped from Mountain West tourney

UNLV head coach Stan Stolte, left, watches the game against UNR from the dugout during an NCAA baseball game at Earl Wilson Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Joshua Zamora hit two home runs and drove in three runs, helping UNR eliminate top-seeded UNLV 7-3 on Friday in the Mountain West baseball tournament in San Diego.

The loss ended the regular season for the Rebels (36-22), who lost their first two games in the tournament. They now wait until the Monday announcement to see if they can earn an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament.

UNLV finished the conference season with a 21-9 record, but lost to fifth-seeded Air Force 5-2 on Thursday and then fell behind to second-seeded UNR 6-0 before the Rebels could scrap together any offense.

The Rebels cut the lead in half in the seventh inning on Hank Zeisler’s RBI single and Eric Bigani’s two-run single. Zamora extended the lead in the ninth on Zamora’s second homer.

UNLV starter Josh Ibarra (6-2) lasted 2⅓ innings, allowing four runs on six hits while facing 14 batters.

UNR starter Kade Morris (7-5) pitched 8⅔ innings and allowed 8 hits, two walks and struck out five. Reliever Tyler Cochran earned the save after the Rebels got two runners on, inducing Santino Panaro to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the game.