UNLV roundup: All-America sprinter from LSU to join Rebels

The UNLV track and field program received a signed commitment from sprinter Cassondra Hall, a six-time All-America sprinter, who will transfer from Louisiana State.

Hall, a transfer from Louisiana State, will enroll this fall as a senior and be eligible in 2019-20. A native of Eastman, Georgia, Hall gained All-America status four times as an individual and twice as a relay team member while helping LSU to three Southeastern Conference runner-up finishes.

Hall’s personal bests are 7.21 seconds in the 60-meter dash, 11.21 seconds in the 100 and 22.92 in the 200.

She gained All-America first-team status with an eighth-place finish in the 60 at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Championships and was a second-team honoree (15th in the 60) the previous year.

Hall also gained second-team standing in the 100 in the 2017 and 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships with 16th- and 11th-place finishes, respectively.

She ran the third (Indoor, seventh) and anchor (Outdoor, sixth) legs of the 1,600 relays at the 2017 NCAA Championships to twice gain first-team designation.

A 2016 graduate of Warner Robins High School, Hall won four Georgia state titles in the 100 (2013 to 2016) and three in the 200 (2014 to 2016).