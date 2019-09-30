64°F
UNLV roundup: Asano wins title in women’s tennis opener

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2019 - 9:55 pm
 

UNLV junior Izumi Asano won the Flight One singles title to wrap up the season-opening UNLV Fall Invitational women’s tennis tournament Sunday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Asano defeated Northern Arizona sophomore Adrianna Sosnowska 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the Flight One final. Long Beach State sophomore Wiktoria Rutkowska downed UNLV senior En-Pei Huang 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the Flight One third-place match.

The Flight One consolation final saw Long Beach State senior Natalia Munoz topple Delaware sophomore Caragh Courtney 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

The tournament included competitors from Delaware, Long Beach State, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Boise, Idaho, McKenna Kynett assisted on second-half goals by Aubree Chatterton and Raimee Sherle to lead Boise State to a 2-0 win over the Rebels in a Mountain West match.

Chatterton broke a scoreless tie in in the 55th minute, and Sherle capped the scoring in the 81st as the Broncos (10-1, 2-0) notched their sixth straight victory.

Emberly Sevilla had nine saves for UNLV (3-7, 0-2), which lost its third straight. Sydney Smith had three saves to record a shutout.

Boise State held edges of 23-5 in shots and 11-3 in shots on goal. Chatterton put three of her match-high seven shots on goal, Sherle put three of her five shots on goal, and Kynett put two of her five shots on goal.

Katie Ballou and Marcella Brooks each put one of her two shots on goal for the Rebels.

