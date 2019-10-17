70°F
UNLV roundup: Ciszewski advances at regional tennis event

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2019 - 8:09 pm
 

UNLV sophomore Tom Ciszewski was the lone Rebels singles player to advance after the first day of the ITA Mountain Region men’s tennis championships Wednesday in Denver.

Ciszewski downed Air Force junior Patrick Seklenka 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 to move to the round of 32. Freshman Anton Ornberg and sophomores Zach Garner and Milos Dabic each won his opening match but fell in the second round.

UNLV will have two doubles teams competing Thursday.

Ornberg beat New Mexico State’s Timothee Curnier 6-3, 6-4 before falling 7-6, 6-2 to Air Force’s Paul Hendrix. Garner defeated Idaho’s Alejandro Sedeno 6-4, 6-1 before falling 6-1, 6-2 to Brigham Young’s Ben Gajardo. Dabic downed Air Force’s Jonathan Mascagni 6-1, 6-7, 6-4 before falling 6-1, 6-3 to Utah’s Azat Uliyev.

Also, Clayton Alenik lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Idaho’s Francisco Perez Bascon in the round of 64.

The ITA regional championships feature more than 8,000 student/athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, junior and community colleges competing at 85 sites.

In Division I, regional champions and finalists in singles and doubles qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, California.

