UNLV roundup: Ciszewski, Dabic advance in tennis regional

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2019 - 10:29 pm
 

The doubles team of sophomores Tom Ciszewski and Milos Dabic is UNLV’s final representative left after the second day of the ITA Mountain Region men’s tennis championships Thursday in Denver.

Ciszewski and Dabic, seeded 13th, moved to the round of 16 with an 8-5 win over New Mexico State freshman Timothee Curnier and senior Nicolas Buitrago. They next face the second-seeded team of Denver juniors James Davis and Matt Summers.

In singles, Ciszewski and Dabic each lost in straight sets in the round of 32, and junior Clayton Alenik lost in straight sets in the consolation bracket.

Ciszewski lost 6-2, 6-4 to Brigham Young senior Sam Tullis, and Dabic fell 6-1, 7-5 to 12th-seeded sophomore Mateo Vereau Melendez of BYU. Alenik lost 6-4, 6-4 to Montana State senior Drew Brown.

In doubles, UNLV freshman Anton Ornberg and sophomore Zach Garner, seeded 14th, lost 8-4 to North Dakota sophomore Edmond Aynedjian and junior Jake Kuhlman.

The ITA regional championships feature more than 8,000 student/athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, junior and community colleges competing at 85 sites.

In Division I, regional champions and finalists in singles and doubles qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, California.

VOLLEYBALL

At San Jose, Calif., Mariena Hayden had 15 kills on .306 hitting and 13 digs to lead the Rebels to their fifth straight win, a 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of San Jose State in a Mountain West match.

Shelby Capllonch had seven kills and 13 digs for UNLV (9-9, 5-2), which dealt the Spartans (6-12, 1-6) their seventh loss in eight matches.

Lauryn Burt and Antonette Rolda each had 17 kills for the Rebels, who held edges of .314 to .049 in hitting and 41-28 in kills.

Haylee Nelson had eight kills, Sarah Smevog 21 digs and Mamie Garard 17 assists for San Jose State.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At San Jose, Calif., Malika Markham scored the tying goal in the 55th minute, and the Rebels held on for a 1-1 double-overtime tie with San Jose State in a Mountain West match.

Emberly Sevilla had eight saves for UNLV (4-10-1, 1-5-1), which was outshot 16-15 but held an 11-9 edge in shots on goal.

Katie Ballou assisted on Markham’s goal. Lourdes Bosch had a match-high five shots for the Rebels, putting three on goal.

Kristen Amarikwa opened the scoring in the eighth minute, on an assist from Darrian Reed, for the Spartans (4-7-4, 2-3-2).

Ariana Romero had 10 saves for San Jose State, and Amarikwa tied Karlee Pottorff for the team lead in shots with four. Pottorff put three on goal and Amarikwa two.

Gabriella Hurtado put both of her two shots on goal for the Spartans. Marcella Brooks and Paige Almendariz each put both of her two shots on goal for UNLV.

