UNLV roundup: Doubles team 13th in ITA national rankings
The UNLV women’s doubles team of senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano climbed to No. 13 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rankings with a 10-3 record.
Huang and Asano, unranked in the preseason, entered the rankings at No. 28 in November. Their No. 13 rank is the highest for a Rebels women’s doubles team since September 2007, when Elena Gantcheva and Kristina Nedeltcheva opened the season at No. 5.