UNLV roundup: Doubles team 13th in ITA national rankings

UNLV senior En-Pei Huang, shown in 2017, has teamed with junior Izumi Asano to go 10-3 in doubles this season. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The UNLV women’s doubles team of senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano climbed to No. 13 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rankings with a 10-3 record.

Huang and Asano, unranked in the preseason, entered the rankings at No. 28 in November. Their No. 13 rank is the highest for a Rebels women’s doubles team since September 2007, when Elena Gantcheva and Kristina Nedeltcheva opened the season at No. 5.