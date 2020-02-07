47°F
UNLV roundup: Doubles team 13th in ITA national rankings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2020 - 8:58 pm
 

The UNLV women’s doubles team of senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano climbed to No. 13 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rankings with a 10-3 record.

Huang and Asano, unranked in the preseason, entered the rankings at No. 28 in November. Their No. 13 rank is the highest for a Rebels women’s doubles team since September 2007, when Elena Gantcheva and Kristina Nedeltcheva opened the season at No. 5.

