UNLV roundup: Ethridge’s late 3 caps Lady Rebels’ rally

Justice Ethridge hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.7 seconds left to rally UNLV past Colorado State 56-52 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Ethridge hit five 3s and totaled 19 points and six rebounds. The sophomore Centennial product’s final long-range shot put the Lady Rebels (11-10, 7-3) up 51-50. They closed on a 10-2 run.

Rodjanae Wade had 14 rebounds, LaTecia Smith 13 points and Melanie Isbell nine points for UNLV (11-10, 7-3), which trailed 15-10 after one quarter, 26-23 at halftime and 37-35 entering the fourth quarter.

Makenzie Ellis scored 15 points, Annie Brady 12 and Lore Devos 10 for the Rams (10-12, 4-7), who missed 20 of 23 3-point attempts and were outrebounded 48-37.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Buchanan Natatorium, Kate Afanasyeva won two individual events and was part of two winning relays to lead the women’s team past Grand Canyon 187-112. For the men, Richard Szilagyi duplicated Afanasyeva’s feat in the Rebels’ 187-107 win.

Afanasyeva won the 100-yard backstroke (54.93 seconds) and 100 butterfly (56.33). The junior teamed with Kacey Kiuchi, Skylar Moore and Caitlyn Schreiber to win the 200 medley relay (1:43.70) and teamed with Schreiber, Kristina Schneider and Eva Kim to win the 400 freestyle relay.

Kim won the 50 freestyle (23.44) and 200 backstroke (2:03.07), Carissa Armijo won the 200 butterfly (2:02.86) and 500 freestyle (5:00.07), Schneider won the 100 freestyle (52.24), Kiuchi won the 200 individual medley (2:07.11), and Lauren Smith won the 200 freestyle (1:52.00).

For the men, Szilagyi won the 100 backstroke (49.09) and 100 freestyle (44.51). The junior teamed with Ogi Maric, Jack Binder and Bryan Chavez to win the 200 medley relay (1:29.76) and teamed with Chavez, Hayden Hemmens and Panos Bolanos to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:00.83).

Other winners included Maric in the 200 freestyle (1:38.34) and 200 individual medley (1:50.41), Bolanos in the 200 backstroke (1:47.51), Binder in the 100 breaststroke (56.53), Cameron Castro in the 1,000 freestyle (9:26.86), Christopher Mykkanen in the 500 freestyle (4:39.33), Michal Cukanow in the 200 butterfly (1:51.36) and Ivan Zukov in the 200 breaststroke (2:04.02).

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Eric Samuelsson won twice at No. 2 singles and was part of a No. 2 doubles victory to lead the Rebels (4-0) to 4-1 victories over Pacific (0-2) and Hawaii (2-4).

Against the Rainbow Warriors, Samuelsson downed Lucas Labrunie 6-3, 6-2 and teamed with Clayton Alenik to top Blaz Seric and Axel Labrunie 6-4. Alenik beat Simao Telo Alves 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5 singles.

Alex Kobelt outlasted Andre Ilagan 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Jordan Sauer for a 6-3 win over Andre Ilagan and Lucas Labrunie at No. 1 doubles.

Against the Tigers, Samuelsson downed Philip Hjorth 6-4, 6-4, Sauer beat Akram el Sallaly 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, Anton Ornberg topped Tadima Chinamo 7-6, 6-0 at No. 4 singles, and Milos Dabic beat Horoz Garner 6-4, 6-3 at No. 6 singles.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Tempe, Ariz., Elizabeth Goldsmith and Helena Francati each won in singles and teamed for a doubles victory to lead San Diego (2-3) to a 4-0 win over the Rebels (0-3).

Gemma Garcia also won in singles and was part of a doubles victory for the Toreros.

Garcia beat En-Pei Huang 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Daniela Morales for a 6-2 victory over Connie Li and Sam Smith at No. 3 doubles.

Goldsmith downed Connie Li 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and teamed with Francati for a 6-2 victory over Samantha Li and Olivia Elliott at No. 2 doubles.

Francati downed Elliott 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.

Huang and Izumi Asano teamed for a 6-0 victory over Solymar Colling and Maria Tyrina at No. 1 doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Seattle, Mackenna Howard placed second (49 feet, 9.25 inches) and Cassidy Osbourne-Butler fifth (47-11.25) in the shot put at the Washington Invitational.

Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete was 14th in the 800-meter run but sixth among non-professionals.

At Lubbock, Texas, Jartierra Grissom was fifth in the high jump with a personal best-tying mark of 5 feet, 7 inches in the Texas Tech Invitational.

In the long jump, Jazlynn Shearer was seventh (19-6.25) and Jonon Young eighth (19-2).