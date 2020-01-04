UNLV roundup: Ex-Rebel Cozbinov takes part in ATP Cup

Former UNLV standout men’s tennis player Alexander Cozbinov lost two three-set matches against Belgium on Friday as part of the inaugural 24-team ATP Cup in Sydney.

Alexander Cozbinov, shown while at UNLV, represented his home nation of Moldova in the inaugural 24-team ATP Cup in Sydney.

Representing his home nation of Moldova, Cozbinov lost 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 to Steve Darcis and teamed with captain Radu Albot in a 6-7, 7-6, 11-9 doubles loss.

A three-time All-Mountain West honoree for the Rebels, Cozbinov was named the 2018 league player of the year and ITA Mountain Region senior of the year after a season that saw him earn a spot in the NCAA singles tournament.

Cozbinov’s UNLV record of 74-35 included upsetting the nation’s top-ranked player, Martin Redlicki of UCLA, on Feb. 10, 2018.

SOFTBALL

Andy Jarvis was promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach, coach Kristie Fox said.

The 39-year-old came to UNLV with Fox in 2018 from Texas-Arlington, where he was an assistant from 2013 to 2016 and an associate head coach in 2017.

The Rebels went 33-20 and 36-14 in the past two seasons. Their sub-3.00 ERAs each season marked the first time since 1996 and 1997 that the program had achieved the feat in consecutive years.