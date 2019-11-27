53°F
UNLV roundup: Hayden repeats as all-league volleyball pick

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2019
 

UNLV junior outside hitter Mariena Hayden was named All-Mountain West first team in volleyball for the second straight season, and UNLV sophomore middle blocker Kate Brennan gained honorable mention.

Hayden, from Belle Plaine, Minnesota, led the Rebels (19-10, 15-3) in kills (323), kills per set (4.49), aces (57), points (398.5) and points per set (5.53).

Hayden had double-digit kills in every league match and surpassed 20 kills on six occasions, with a career high-tying 26 at Fresno State on Oct. 5.

Hayden had 14 double-doubles in league play, with 13 coming off pairings of kills and digs and one with kills and aces.

Brennan, from Endicott, New York, led UNLV in hitting efficiency (.356), solo blocks (14), assisted blocks (47), total blocks (61) and blocks per set (0.85).

Brennan totaled 116 kills, with five or more in 14 matches, including 11 on two occasions.

Colorado State’s Tom Hilbert was named Mountain West coach of the year for the 12th time, and Colorado State setter Katie Oleksak was named the league’s player of the year for an unprecedented third straight season.

Fresno State’s Desiree Sukhov and Boise State’s Lauren Ohlinger were selected the league’s newcomer and freshman of the year, respectively.

