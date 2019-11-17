60°F
UNLV roundup: Hayden, volleyball team sweep San Jose State

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2019 - 11:05 pm
 

Mariena Hayden had 15 kills, 11 digs and six aces to lead UNLV to its fourth straight volleyball victory and 13th in its past 14 matches, a 3-0 sweep over San Jose State in a Mountain West match Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Antonette Rolda had 12 digs and 16 assists for the Rebels (17-10, 13-3), who won by scores of 26-24, 25-16, 25-18 despite a slight .303 to .294 edge in hitting.

Thea Sweder and Kate Brennan each had an efficient six kills for UNLV, with Sweder hitting 1.000 and Brennan .556. Brennan also had three blocks.

Lauryn Burt had 11 assists for the Rebels, who held a 12-3 advantage in aces in their final regular-season home match.

Latahevai Lousi had 15 kills on .500 hitting and three blocks for the Spartans (10-17, 5-11), who fell to 1-12 on the road.

Ryann Thomison had seven kills on .857 hitting, Thaliana Grajeda six kills and three blocks, Sarah Smevog 18 digs and Mamie Garard 23 assists for San Jose State, which had a 41-39 edge in kills.

