UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels coast to victory over Utah State

Rodjanae Wade had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNLV past Utah State 69-45 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

The Lady Rebels (12-10, 8-3) held the Aggies (6-17, 1-11) to 28-percent shooting and had a 47-30 edge in rebounds. A season-high 12 players scored for UNLV, which had a season-best 39-14 lead at halftime and held a 36-4 advantage in scoring by reserves.

Marlene Aniambossou scored 14 points for Utah State, which never led while falling to 2-10 on the road.

The Lady Rebels tied their second-best start in Mountain West play and hold sole possession of third place in the league standings, one game behind second-place San Jose State (9-2).

UNLV’s 24-point margin of victory was its biggest in a league game since 2016.

BASEBALL

Senior pitcher Ryan Hare, junior first baseman Jack-Thomas Wold and sophomore second baseman Edarian Williams were three of 15 players named to the Mountain West preseason all-league team by Perfect Game, which honored Hare as the league’s pitcher of the year.

Hare, from Lakewood, California, went 8-4 in 16 appearances, including 11 starts, last season. He had a 3.52 ERA in 79 1/3 innings, with 52 strikeouts and 24 walks, while holding opponents to a .217 batting average.

Wold, a Basic High School product, batted .331 with 55 hits, 33 RBIs, 32 runs, nine doubles and six home runs. He had a .494 slugging percentage and a .398 on-base percentage.

Williams, a Rancho High School product, led the 2019 Rebels in hits (80) and at-bats (234) while batting .342 with 36 RBIs, 13 doubles, one triple, one home run and a .399 on-base percentage.

TRACK AND FIELD

Jazlynn Shearer was named the Mountain West indoor field athlete of the week for after leaping 42 feet, 9 inches in the triple jump at the Texas Tech Invitational.

The freshman from San Jose, California, is the second Rebels athlete to clear 42 feet in the event, joining Billie Butler, who reached 43-4 in 1992.

Shearer ranks in the Mountain West’s top three in three events this season: first in the triple jump (42-9), second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.34 seconds) and third in the long jump (19-6.25). Nationally, she ranks 15th in the triple jump.

SWIMMING

Junior Richard Szilagyi was named Western Athletic Conference men’s swimmer of the week after placing first in two individual events and taking part in two victorious relays in the Rebels’ 187-107 home win over Grand Canyon.

The native of Sighisoara, Romania, won the 100-yard freestyle in 44.51 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 49.09 seconds. He also was part of UNLV’s winning 200 medley relay (1:29.76) and 400 freestyle relay (3:00.83).

Szilagyi’s time in the 100 freestyle is the WAC’s eighth-fastest this season, and his time in the 100 backstroke ranks ninth in the WAC.