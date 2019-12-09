UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels cruise to win at Pepperdine

Rodjanae Wade had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead UNLV past Pepperdine 69-44 in a nonconference women’s basketball game Sunday in Malibu, California.

UNLV center Rodjanae Wade, center, shown in 2017, had 21 points and nine rebounds Sunday in the Lady Rebels' 69-44 victory at Pepperdine. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto)

Rodjanae Wade had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead UNLV past Pepperdine 69-44 in a nonconference women’s basketball game Sunday in Malibu, California.

LaTecia Smith scored 18 points and Haley Rydalch 11 for the Lady Rebels (3-5) in their first road victory of the season and most decisive road win since 2012.

Monique Andriuolo scored 12 points for the Waves (5-3), who managed five first-half field goals, shot 22.4 percent for the game and were outrebounded 51-36.

Isis Beh had eight rebounds for UNLV, which converted 20 Pepperdine turnovers into 24 points and outscored the Waves 36-16 in the paint.

The Lady Rebels led 25-13 after one quarter, 34-23 at halftime and 55-35 entering the fourth quarter.