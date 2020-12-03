47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels notch first win of season

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 7:20 pm
 
UNLV forward Anna Blount, right, shown Nov. 25, had 12 points and a team-high five rebounds Wed ...
UNLV forward Anna Blount, right, shown Nov. 25, had 12 points and a team-high five rebounds Wednesday in the Lady Rebels' 81-67 win at Cal State Fullerton. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Bailey Thomas had 26 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the UNLV women’s basketball team Wednesday in its 81-67 win over host Cal State Fullerton.

Jade Thomas scored 16 points for the Lady Rebels (1-1), who made 12 of 24 3-point tries and scored 27 points off 25 turnovers by the Titans (0-2).

Anna Blount had 12 points and a team-high five rebounds for UNLV, which held a 33-29 edge in rebounds and recorded 12 steals.

Amiee Book had 16 points, Joy Krupa 12 points and 12 rebounds and Anniken Frey 11 points for Cal State Fullerton, which trailed 18-17 after one quarter, 44-31 at halftime and 68-47 entering the fourth quarter.

MOST READ
1
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
2
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
3
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
4
Sisolak spells out vaccine plans, urges state to stay vigilant
Sisolak spells out vaccine plans, urges state to stay vigilant
5
Las Vegas woman faces murder charge for driving over boyfriend
Las Vegas woman faces murder charge for driving over boyfriend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST