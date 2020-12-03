UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels notch first win of season

Bailey Thomas had 26 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the UNLV women’s basketball team Wednesday in its 81-67 win over host Cal State Fullerton.

UNLV forward Anna Blount, right, shown Nov. 25, had 12 points and a team-high five rebounds Wednesday in the Lady Rebels' 81-67 win at Cal State Fullerton. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Jade Thomas scored 16 points for the Lady Rebels (1-1), who made 12 of 24 3-point tries and scored 27 points off 25 turnovers by the Titans (0-2).

Anna Blount had 12 points and a team-high five rebounds for UNLV, which held a 33-29 edge in rebounds and recorded 12 steals.

Amiee Book had 16 points, Joy Krupa 12 points and 12 rebounds and Anniken Frey 11 points for Cal State Fullerton, which trailed 18-17 after one quarter, 44-31 at halftime and 68-47 entering the fourth quarter.