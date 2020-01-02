UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels rally, coast past Utah State

Rodjanae Wade had 27 points and 15 rebounds to rally UNLV past Utah State 60-46 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday in Logan, Utah.

UNLV center Rodjanae Wade, left, shown last season, had 27 points and 15 rebounds in the Lady Rebels' 60-46 win at Utah State on Wednesday. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Haley Rydalch had 10 points and Melanie Isbell six assists and five rebounds for the Lady Rebels (5-8, 1-1), who trailed 13-5 after a first quarter in which they missed 11 of 12 field-goal attempts.

UNLV bounced back to hold the Aggies (5-9, 0-3) to 2-for-12 shooting in the second quarter and led 23-21 at halftime. The Lady Rebels were up 39-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Hailey Bassett had 20 points and five blocks for Utah State, which was outrebounded 44-25 and shot 37.5 percent. UNLV shot 38.9 percent.