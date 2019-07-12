UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels’ schedule released for 2019-20

Home games against Duke and Virginia and a game at Southern California are among the nonconference highlights of the UNLV women’s basketball schedule for 2019-20.

The Lady Rebels could play 12 games against teams that reached the postseason in 2018-19. Mississippi State, the national runner-up in 2017 and 2018, will be part of the Duel in the Desert at Cox Pavilion the week before Christmas.

UNLV will have the earliest conference start in program history when it hosts Fresno State to open Mountain West play on Dec. 3.

The Lady Rebels’ first two games will be at the Thomas & Mack Center, against Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 9 and Duke on Nov. 14.

This season’s Mountain West schedule format again will be 18 games, with UNLV facing eight teams home and away, and two teams once. The teams the Lady Rebels will play once are Air Force (in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Jan. 4) and Wyoming (at home on Jan. 11).

SWIMMING

Sophomore Bryan Chavez will represent Venezuela in four events at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Aug. 6-10, and new signee Ognjen Maric will represent Croatia in one event at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Saturday through July 28.

Chavez will compete in the 100-meter butterfly and will be part of three relay teams: the 400 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 medley. Maric will compete in the 200 freestyle.

Also representing the Rebels at the FINA World Championships is volunteer assistant coach Kasia Wilk, who last month became the first Polish woman to post a sub-25-second time in the 50 freestyle (24.73), which ranks 13th in the world.

Wilk also swam on Poland’s record-setting 400 relay team while setting a national record with her leadoff leg of 54.22 seconds.

TRACK AND FIELD

DeAndra Greer, a four-time all-conference sprinter at Indiana State, signed a commitment to join UNLV this fall as a graduate student, coach Yvonne Wade said.

A native of Stockbridge, Georgia, Greer twice gained All-Missouri Valley Conference designation as an individual, in the 60- and 100-meter dashes, and twice as part of the Sycamores’ 400-meter relay team.

Her personal-best marks at Indiana State were 7.46 seconds in the 60, 11.58 seconds in the 100 and 23.78 seconds in the 200. Her 60 and 100 times rank fourth- and sixth-best in program history.