UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels top Wyoming for fifth straight win

Rodjanae Wade had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help rally UNLV past Wyoming 65-53 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV forward Rodjanae Wade, left, shown in 2018, had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the Lady Rebels' 65-53 win over Wyoming on Saturday. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Rodjanae Wade had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help rally UNLV past Wyoming 65-53 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

LaTecia Smith scored 19 points for the Lady Rebels (8-8, 4-1), who won their fifth straight and dealt the Cowgirls (7-8, 3-3) their third loss in a row.

Tereza Vitulova and Taylor Rusk each scored 16 points for Wyoming, which led by eight points in the first quarter and by four at halftime but trailed by five entering the fourth.

UNLV took the lead for good, at 54-53, when Isis Beh made two free throws with 2:55 left — part of the Lady Rebels’ game-ending 13-0 run.

Kambrayia Elzy scored nine points for UNLV, which held a 32-29 edge in rebounds.

The Lady Rebels made 15 of 16 free throws, while the Cowgirls made 3 of 3. UNLV outshot Wyoming from the field at 44.2 percent to 40.4 percent.

SWIMMING

At Santa Barbara, Calif., freshman Ogi Maric placed first in the 200-yard freestyle, the 200 backstroke and the 200 individual medley for the Rebels in their 153-101 loss to UC Santa Barbara. UNLV’s women fell to the Gauchos 140-117.

Maric won the 200 freestyle in 1:40.32, the 200 backstroke in 1:50.67 and the 200 IM in 1:50.49.

Other winners for the UNLV men were sophomore Michal Cukanow in the 100 butterfly (50.20 seconds) and the 400 freestyle relay team of junior Richard Szilagyi, freshman Bryan Chavez, junior Sean Gage and senior Hayden Hemmens (3:04.59).

Hemmens and Chavez tied for second in the 200 freestyle (1:40.72), Szilagyi was second in the 100 freestyle (46.14), Chavez was second in the 100 butterfly (50.31), freshman Christopher Mykkanen was second in the 1,000 freestyle (9:30.33), and sophomore Hayden Cornellison was second in the 200 IM (1:54.22).

For the UNLV women, junior Kate Afanasyeva won the 100 butterfly (56.02) and teamed with sophomores Julia Filippova, Kristina Schneider and Ava Haase to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:28.46).

Sophomore Kacey Kiuchi won the 200 IM in 2:08.53 and placed second in the 200 backstroke (2:01.59).

Other second-place finishers for the Rebels were Filippova in the 200 freestyle (1:53.05) and the 500 freestyle (5:01.36), Afanasyeva in the 50 freestyle (23.98), sophomore Skylar Moore in the 200 breaststroke (2:26.33), sophomore Lindsay Swail in the 100 butterfly (58.43) and sophomore Annie Sanguansin in the 200 IM (2:13.59).