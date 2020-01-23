47°F
UNLV roundup: Last-second shot lifts Lady Rebels past UNR

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2020 - 10:32 pm
 

LaTecia Smith hit a jumper with 0.2 seconds left and totaled 14 points to lift UNLV past UNR 66-64 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

Rodjanae Wade had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Rebels (10-9, 6-2), who won for the seventh time in eight games.

Marguerite Effa had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-10, 2-6), who trailed by 10 at halftime and by 15 in the third quarter.

Miki’ala Maio’s layup for UNR with six seconds left tied the score at 64. She totaled eight points.

Essensce Booker scored 11 points for the Wolf Pack, who were down 12-10 after one quarter, 31-21 at intermission and 49-44 entering the fourth quarter.

Isis Beh had eight points and six rebounds for UNLV, which held a 37-31 advantage in rebounds. UNR held a slight edge in shooting percentage, at 44.8 percent to 43.1, but the Wolf Pack missed all 10 of their 3-point tries.

UNR made all 12 of its free throws; the Lady Rebels shot 13 of 21 from the line.

