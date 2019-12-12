47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Mehlich gains all-region soccer honors

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 7:12 pm
 

UNLV senior midfielder Timo Mehlich was named All-Far West Region second team by the United Soccer Coaches, the Monchengladbach, Germany, native’s second career all-region designation.

Mehlich is the first Rebel to gain All-Western Athletic Conference honors four straight years after being named all-conference first team this season.

He finished third in the conference with 11 goals this season and was fourth in points with 23. His three multi-goal games included his first hat trick.

Mehlich also was named All-Far West Region in 2017.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team wins postseason opener
RJ

Mariena Hayden had 12 kills and 16 digs to lead UNLV past Missouri-Kansas City 3-1 in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Thursday.

UNLV center Rodjanae Wade, left, shown last season, had 15 points and eight rebounds in the Lad ...
UNLV roundup: Late surge by Elon thwarts Lady Rebels
RJ

Ariel Colon hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, starting an 11-2 run by Elon that carried the Phoenix to a 50-44 win over UNLV in a Lady Rebel Round-Up semifinal Saturday.