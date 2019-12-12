UNLV roundup: Mehlich gains all-region soccer honors

UNLV senior midfielder Timo Mehlich was named All-Far West Region second team by the United Soccer Coaches, the Monchengladbach, Germany, native’s second career all-region designation.

(Getty Images)

Mehlich is the first Rebel to gain All-Western Athletic Conference honors four straight years after being named all-conference first team this season.

He finished third in the conference with 11 goals this season and was fourth in points with 23. His three multi-goal games included his first hat trick.

Mehlich also was named All-Far West Region in 2017.