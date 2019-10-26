UNLV roundup: Mehlich hat trick keys men’s soccer victory

Timo Mehlich scored three goals, including two barely a minute apart early in the second half, to lead UNLV past Missouri-Kansas City 4-1 in a Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer match.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Timo Mehlich scored three goals, including two barely a minute apart early in the second half, to lead UNLV past Missouri-Kansas City 4-1 in a Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer match Friday at Johann Memorial Field.

Connor Ryan scored the match’s first goal in the 43rd minute for the Rebels (5-9-1, 3-3-1), who held edges of 28-9 in shots and 9-2 in shots on goal in their third straight win.

After Mehlich’s first two goals, Kevin Komodi scored in the 51st minute for the Roos (4-8, 3-4), who fell to 0-6 on the road.

Mehlich’s first goal came on assist from John Lynam in the 48th minute, and Melich struck again 64 seconds later, on assist from Marco Gonzalez.

Mehlich completed his hat trick in the 66th minute. He finished with a match-high seven shots and put three on goal. Gonzalez put one of his five shots on goal.

Lukas Betz had one save for UNLV, which improved to 2-4-1 at home. Filippo Errico stopped five shots for UMKC.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Jamie Tatum scored her second goal of the match in the 87th minute to lift Wyoming past the Rebels 3-2 in Mountain West play.

Lourdes Bosch and McKenna Sullivan scored for UNLV (4-12-1, 1-7-1), which had edges of 21-12 in shots and 12-10 in shots on goal. Hannah Lee had 10 saves for the Cowgirls (7-6-4, 4-4-1).

Tatum opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and the Rebels answered when Bosch converted a penalty kick in the 20th minute.

Wyoming regained the lead in the 24th minute when Indianna Asimus scored off an assist from Amber Vokoun. Sullivan tied it with a goal in the 82nd minute.

Emberly Sevilla started in goal for UNLV, allowing two goals and making six saves in 86 minutes. Elly Reynada gave up one goal in four minutes.

Tatum and Bosch each had a match-high five shots, with Tatum putting four on goal and Bosch three. Sullivan put all three of her shots on goal.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, the Rebels’ top doubles team, seventh-seeded senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano, advanced to the ITA Mountain Region Championships semifinals with two more victories.

Huang and Asano opened play Friday with an 8-5 victory over Brigham Young junior Leah Heimuli and senior Kate Cusick. The UNLV duo then notched an 8-3 quarterfinal upset of the second-seeded team, Air Force senior T.J. Fumagalli and junior Meredith Jones.

Huang and Asano next face the sixth-seeded team, Utah sophomore Madison Tattina and senior Whitney Hekking, in the semifinals, which are to start at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The ITA regional championships feature more than 8,000 student-athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, junior and community colleges in 85 events around the country.

In Division I, regional doubles champions and singles champions and finalists qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships.