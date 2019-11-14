UNLV roundup: Mehlich, Jones gain league soccer honors

UNLV senior midfielder Timo Mehlich was named All-Western Athletic Conference first team in men’s soccer, and junior defender Billy Jones gained honorable mention.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mehlich, from Monchengladbach, Germany, is the first Rebel to gain All-WAC honors four straight years. He placed third in the WAC in goals this season with 11 and fourth in points with 23.

Mehlich had three multi-goal games, starting with two goals in a one-minute span in a win at Pacific that earned him league player of the week honors.

He also scored twice in the second half to rally UNLV past San Jose State 2-1. His first hat trick came in the Rebels’ 4-1 win over Missouri-Kansas City, with two of his three goals coming in a 63-second span.

Jones, from Auckland, New Zealand, was in his first UNLV season after transferring from New Mexico. He missed three WAC games while helping New Zealand qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Upon returning from the qualifying tournament in Fiji, Jones helped the Rebels to a four-match unbeaten streak. With Jones in the lineup, UNLV (6-12-1, 4-6-1) went 4-3-1 in league play.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano, the Rebels’ top doubles team, went from unranked in the preseason to No. 28 nationally in the final fall ITA rankings after going 8-2 in tournament play.

Huang and Asano became the program’s first duo to win an ITA regional doubles title when they took the Mountain Region crown last month and earned a spot in the ITA Fall National Championships.

UNLV is off until hosting the Freeman Memorial Championship in January.